[SBS Star] "What Happpened Was..." Hyomin Says All T-ARA Members Initially Wanted to Become Actresses

Published 2023.12.19 17:54 View Count
Hyomin of K-pop girl group T-ARA shared an intriguing story behind the group's debut. 

On December 16, Hyomin guested on comedian Kim Dae-hee's YouTube show.

During their conversation, Hyomin gave an update on her life by saying, "These days, I've been thinking about going into acting again." 

She explained what she meant by "again", "I actually did some acting when I was younger. Back when I was a trainee, I wanted to make my debut as an actress. Surprisingly, that wasn't just me; all the members of T-ARA initially wanted to become actresses." 

She continued, "What happened was, though, the head of our agency was like, 'You'll be playing dual roles as actresses and singers in the group I'm about to present to the world. So, don't worry. You'll eventually be able to go into acting. You're only starting out as singers, that's all.'" 
Kim Dae-hee's YouTube
Since Hyomin spoke so quietly when telling him this, Kim Dae-hee commented, "I honestly can't imagine that. You sound far from confident. I mean, how could you have sung and acted with such a shy voice?" 

Chuckling, Hyomin replied, "Oh, I'm just nervous right now as I'm not used to doing a show. I don't ever get nervous on stage." 

At his top volume, Kim Dae-hee exclaimed, "What? Why are you treating us differently?!" then told her, "You've got to overcome stuff like that. Okay, you know what? Just think of this table as a stage and sing a song for us." 
Kim Dae-hee's YouTube
Hyomin's response made Kim Dae-hee laugh: "Sing? Really? I mean... T-ARA is known for always lip-syncing our songs." 

She also laughed afterward and said, "Okay, but I can still sing. My singing isn't that bad," then proceeded to sing 'All That Jazz'―one of the movie 'Chicaco' soundtracks. 

It turned out she was just saying that because she sounded absolutely amazing; Kim Dae-hee was totally impressed by her singing skills. 
 

(Credit= '꼰대희' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
