[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Tells What It Has Been Like Working with Shin Mina for Their Rom-Com Drama

On December 18, Kim Young Dae sat down for an interview with a news outlet to talk about his recently concluded project, ENA's drama 'Moon in the Day'.
Kim Young Dae shared what it was like working with actress Pyo Ye-jin in the drama, "I've got so much energy from her. Taking this project, I was ready to do my best, and she had the same dedication. So, us working together had a positive effect."
"Her dedication to this project helped me focus more on portraying my character. Just by looking at each other's eyes, we knew we were both committed to our roles. This helped a lot when acting.", said Kim Young Dae.
Kim Young Dae talked about his experience working with Shin Mina, "She is so caring and is good to me. But I was worried that I would feel pressured and uncomfortable around her, and those feelings did come up at the beginning of the filming."
He explained, "I loved SBS' drama 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' that she starred in, and I learned a lot about acting by watching it. Because of my admiration for her, I was nervous to work with her."
When asked to describe the on-site older sister-younger brother chemistry between Shin Mina and him, Kim Young Dae said, "Well, I see her as an acting partner when we're filming together and a sunbae when we're not. So, I wouldn't say that our relationship is like that."
"However, I've been learning a lot from her and have been feeling more comfortable on the site.", he remarked, expressing his respect for Shin Mina.
(SBS Star)