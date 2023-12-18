[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Tells What It Has Been Like Working with Shin Mina for Their Rom-Com Drama

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Young Dae shared his experience working with actress Shin Mina for his upcoming project.On December 18, Kim Young Dae sat down for an interview with a news outlet to talk about his recently concluded project, ENA's drama 'Moon in the Day'.Kim Young Dae shared what it was like working with actress Pyo Ye-jin in the drama, "I've got so much energy from her. Taking this project, I was ready to do my best, and she had the same dedication. So, us working together had a positive effect.""Her script was always full of writings she added, while mine wasn't as much as hers. I was amazed by how hard she worked when I saw it. She was so serious when we were preparing for important and emotional scenes that I wouldn't dare to make jokes during those moments.", he recalled."Her dedication to this project helped me focus more on portraying my character. Just by looking at each other's eyes, we knew we were both committed to our roles. This helped a lot when acting.", said Kim Young Dae.As 'Moon in the Day' recently finished, Kim Young Dae is set to return with TVING's upcoming drama 'Because I Want No Loss' (literal translation) alongside Shin Mina, who is 12 years older than him.Kim Young Dae talked about his experience working with Shin Mina, "She is so caring and is good to me. But I was worried that I would feel pressured and uncomfortable around her, and those feelings did come up at the beginning of the filming."He explained, "I loved SBS' drama 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' that she starred in, and I learned a lot about acting by watching it. Because of my admiration for her, I was nervous to work with her.""But the more I got to know her, I realized that there was no need to be nervous. She is such a nice person and a great actress. I don't feel uncomfortable around her anymore and have no difficulty expressing myself on set. I think it's important to feel comfortable on the site, as it makes it easier to try more things while acting. She is such a good sunbae.", said the actor.When asked to describe the on-site older sister-younger brother chemistry between Shin Mina and him, Kim Young Dae said, "Well, I see her as an acting partner when we're filming together and a sunbae when we're not. So, I wouldn't say that our relationship is like that.""However, I've been learning a lot from her and have been feeling more comfortable on the site.", he remarked, expressing his respect for Shin Mina.(Credit= Outer Universe, ENA Moon in the Day, 'illusomina' Instagram)(SBS Star)