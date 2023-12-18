[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Si Eon Says He Receives Malicious Comments Just Because He Is RAIN's Friend

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Si Eon shared that he receives malicious comments just because he is friends with singer RAIN.On December 16 episode of Lee Si Eon's YouTube show 'Si Eun's Cool', his close friend RAIN made a guest appearance.As soon as the two stars spotted each other from a distance, they quickly walked up to one another and hugged with the biggest smile on their faces.To the production team, Lee Si Eon stated, "We usually meet quite often, but it hasn't really been so easy to find time to meet up this year. We've both been too busy, so... It's nice to see him today."RAIN also emphasized their strong bond, "This is how I define a good friend: it's someone with whom I don't feel awkward at all, even if I only see them once a year. In that sense, Si Eon is a good friend of mine. I feel comfortable talking about anything with Si Eon as well."Once they sat down in a restaurant, RAIN referred to Lee Si Eon as an amazing guy and elaborated on his statement, "Si Eon is one of the most innocent guys I know. You know how there are tons of people who talk behind people's backs, right? I've never seen Si Eon do that. Not even once."This time, Lee Si Eon praised RAIN's personality to the skies, saying, "No, RAIN's the one who's amazing. I have asked him for advice a number of times during my time in the industry. And he came up with a solution like a real adult every time. He never said, 'How about you do it this way?' I loved getting advice from him, as he was always like, 'You have to do it this way. There's no other way.'"However, Lee Si Eon revealed that there was one downside to being RAIN's close friend."Simply because I was a friend of RAIN, I've received countless malicious comments online. They basically said things like, 'Who do you think you are? You're not good enough to be friends with RAIN.' I know RAIN is a successful guy. So, those kinds of comments made me think, 'Maybe I shouldn't be friends with RAIN.'"RAIN responded, "Trust me, they're just jealous that you're more successful than they are. Do you know how many malicious comments I get? I get loads as well. There will always be lots of haters out there who would try to attack you like that only because they can."He continued, "You shouldn't let them get to you. If their comments made you feel sad or upset, that means you lost. That's exactly what they want; they want to see you go down. What you need to do is completely ignore them and simply focus on your own things."(Credit= '시언's쿨' YouTube)(SBS Star)