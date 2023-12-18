뉴스
[SBS Star] "People Lined Up to See Him" Kim Ki-wook Reveals Lee Jong Suk's Past as a Server at His Diner
Published 2023.12.18 14:28 View Count
Comedian Kim Ki-wook shared that actor Lee Jong Suk used to work as a server at his diner.

Four comedians who debuted as comedians at SBS during the same period, Kim Shin-young, Shim Jin-hwa, Kim Ki-wook, and Hwang Young-jin guested on the December 16 broadcast of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros'.

Kim Ki-wook told a story on the show about when he ran a diner in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, and a server who was known for his good looks.

"He is Lee Jong Suk, actually.", the comedian said, adding, "He used to work at my diner for three to four months when he was a model. During that time, we had a lot of customers because of him.", Kim Ki-wook said, and Shim Jin-hwa added that people used to line up outside the venue.
Kim Ki-wook & Lee Jong Suk
However, the diner eventually closed down after Lee Jong Suk left, according to Kim Ki-wook.

"He quit all of a sudden. Without Lee Jong Suk, the business didn't do as well as it did. Customers were not coming, sales were down, so I had to close the diner.", he said.

Comedian Lee Su-guen, a regular on the show, joked that the diner must have had nothing to offer with the food quality if the place had to close because the handsome server had left.
Kim Ki-wook & Lee Jong Suk
Kim Ki-wook resumed, "A few years later, I met someone who used to work as a server at my diner with Lee Jong Suk. They told me that Lee Jong Suk auditioned for SBS' drama 'Secret Garden' after he quit his job at my diner."

The comedian then talked about the time when he reunited with the actor at the filming site of a drama.

"I had the opportunity to make a cameo appearance in SBS' drama 'Doctor Stranger', which starred Lee Jong Suk. The scene I was going to shoot was him and me confronting face-to-face. I got very nervous since the day before the shooting.", he said.

"On the day of the filming, I was waiting for him to show up. Soon, I heard someone coming closer. It was Lee Jong Suk. 'It's been a while!', he said. During our talk, it was Lee Jong Suk who first mentioned the time when he used to work for me. I was impressed with how open he was about it. I thought he was big-hearted.", Kim Ki-wook said.
Kim Ki-wook & Lee Jong Suk
(Credit= SBS Doctor Stranger, 'jongsuk0206' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Bros)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
