[SBS Star] RAIN Shares What He Does at Home to Make Sure Kim Tae-hee Never Gets Angry
[SBS Star] RAIN Shares What He Does at Home to Make Sure Kim Tae-hee Never Gets Angry

Published 2023.12.15 16:57
Singer RAIN disclosed his secret to happiness at home. 

On December 14 episode of RAIN's YouTube show 'Season B Season', actor Seo In Guk made a guest appearance. 

While they had some eel barbecue in a private room at a restaurant, Seo In Guk told RAIN that he is an introvert. 

The actor explained, "I love staying at home. So, I always try to do everything that I need to do while I'm out. For instance, if I know that I have to get out of home on Wednesday, I'll make an appointment with my dermatologist for that day as well."  

When the production team asked if he would be willing to meet a friend if his friend suddenly asked if they could meet up that evening, Seo In Guk replied, "As long as I'm outside, I'll most likely to meet up with him. If I don't have time for him, then of course, I'll have to say no. But yeah. If I'm already outside, not at home, I'll probably meet him."  
RAIN
RAIN
Then, the production team turned to RAIN and asked him the same question. 

RAIN answered, "It kind of depends, but I think I'll go and see him as well. I'll have to ask her for permission though," indirectly mentioning his wife actress Kim Tae-hee. 

Seo In Guk widely smiled and went, "You know, I find this kind of thing truly awesome. I love seeing husbands trying their best not to make their wives upset. I think that's the definition of real men." 

RAIN responded, "Sure thing. That's a must," then his eyes started watering up a little. 

With a hint of sadness in his eyes, "I usually just... Keep my opinions to... Myself... Yeah..."

Everyone in the room bursts out laughing upon hearing his words, and RAIN added, "Being as a quiet as a dead leaf equals to happiness at home," making them laugh even harder. 
 

RAIN and Kim Tae-hee have been married for almost seven years now since January 2017. 

They have two daughters; RAIN previously revealed that they look much like Kim Tae-hee. 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
