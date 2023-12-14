뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares that Many Casting Directors Told Him to Get Plastic Surgery
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares that Many Casting Directors Told Him to Get Plastic Surgery

Published 2023.12.14 18:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares that Many Casting Directors Told Him to Get Plastic Surgery
Actor Park Seo Jun shared that there were times in the past when casting directors told him to get plastic surgery. 

On December 13 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Park Seo Jun made a guest appearance. 

While Park Seo Jun, the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho spoke together, Yu Jae Seok said to Park Seo Jun, "I feel like you rose to fame in no time." 

Park Seo Jun answered, "No, that's actually not true. I auditioned a bunch of times before I made my debut, and I failed to pass all of them. I was also often told off at auditions. I suffered from low self-esteem then." 
Park Seo Jun
Surprised, Yu Jae Seok asked for some details, and the actor told him, "It was because of the way I looked." 

Park Seo Jun explained, "The standard of beauty was quite different back then; strong and sharp facial features were in trend. So, I hated how my eyes looked. A lot of casting directors told me to get plastic surgery. Some were even like, 'What's that face? What kind of world do you come from?'" 

He resumed, "As I repeatedly got told to get plastic surgery, I gradually lost my confidence. I kept asking myself, 'Am I doing something wrong here? Maybe this path isn't for me.' It was difficult to continue pushing myself to try, going through all that. It wasn't like I knew my future was going to be bright as well." 

With a smile, he added, "But I toughed it out, and thankfully, things worked out for me." 
Park Seo Jun
Park Seo Jun
Born on December 16, 1988, Park Seo Jun debuted with K-pop artist Bang Yongguk's music video 'I Remember' in 2011. 

It was less than a year later, in 2012, when he managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone with his role in MBC's sitcom 'Dream High 2'. 

Following 'Dream High 2', he led numerous successful projects, including 'Kill Me, Heal Me' (2015), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Itaewon Class' (2020), 'The Marvels' (2023) and more. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지