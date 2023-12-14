[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Shares that Many Casting Directors Told Him to Get Plastic Surgery

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun shared that there were times in the past when casting directors told him to get plastic surgery.On December 13 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Park Seo Jun made a guest appearance.While Park Seo Jun, the hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho spoke together, Yu Jae Seok said to Park Seo Jun, "I feel like you rose to fame in no time."Park Seo Jun answered, "No, that's actually not true. I auditioned a bunch of times before I made my debut, and I failed to pass all of them. I was also often told off at auditions. I suffered from low self-esteem then."Surprised, Yu Jae Seok asked for some details, and the actor told him, "It was because of the way I looked."Park Seo Jun explained, "The standard of beauty was quite different back then; strong and sharp facial features were in trend. So, I hated how my eyes looked. A lot of casting directors told me to get plastic surgery. Some were even like, 'What's that face? What kind of world do you come from?'"He resumed, "As I repeatedly got told to get plastic surgery, I gradually lost my confidence. I kept asking myself, 'Am I doing something wrong here? Maybe this path isn't for me.' It was difficult to continue pushing myself to try, going through all that. It wasn't like I knew my future was going to be bright as well."With a smile, he added, "But I toughed it out, and thankfully, things worked out for me."Born on December 16, 1988, Park Seo Jun debuted with K-pop artist Bang Yongguk's music video 'I Remember' in 2011.It was less than a year later, in 2012, when he managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone with his role in MBC's sitcom 'Dream High 2'.Following 'Dream High 2', he led numerous successful projects, including 'Kill Me, Heal Me' (2015), 'Fight for My Way' (2017), 'Itaewon Class' (2020), 'The Marvels' (2023) and more.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)