[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I'm a BLINK!" Hugh Grant Shares How He Became BLACKPINK's Fan

English actor Hugh Grant revealed that he has recently become a fan of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.On December 12, Hugh Grant guested on the popular American chat show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.During his talk with the host Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Grant unveiled a new fact about himself that made all K-pop fans around the world scream at the top of their lungs.Knowing this interesting fact already, Jimmy Fallon started off the topic by asking Hugh Grant, "I heard that you're a fan of BLACKPINK."Without hesitation, Hugh Grant replied, "Yes, I love BLACKPINK," and the crowd cheered hard.Jimmy Fallon commented, "You Tweeted about them recently. Back in July, you wrote, 'I'm very grateful to three 11-year-olds for taking me to see BLACKPINK yesterday. I'm a rabid BLINK (the name of BLACKPINK's fandom) now. I slept with my heart hammer (the shape of BLACKPINK's light stick).'"When Jimmy Fallon asked if he was a BLINK, Hugh Grant confirmed it right away.Then, Hugh Grant claimed that it was his daughters who got him into BLACKPINK.Hugh Grant told the story, "I have a daughter who dragged me to this thing. I didn't really want to go at first. I mean, K-pop isn't automatically a grumpy 63-year-old English man's cup of tea," adding after a laugh, "But it was a huge concert in Hyde Park, London, and she took me there."The actor carried on, "What was fascinating was that my daughter is a very good girl, not only at home but also at school. She's marvelous, but she turned into a raving nutcase at the concert. Suddenly, she had this hammer in her hand, which she crazily waved about. It was like seeing a possessed child or something."He wrapped it up by stating, "After an hour though, I found myself waving it about like a mad person as well. I got so into it. They were amazing. I love them."Jimmy Fallon laughed and responded, "Yeah, they're awesome. So talented, right?!"At the moment, all BLINKs are jumping up and down in excitement and welcoming Hugh Grant and his daughters to the fandom with open arms.(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)