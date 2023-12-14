[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals that He Works Out to Look Good for Son Tae-young

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwon Sang-woo revealed that he works out to look good for his wife actress Son Tae-young.Recently, Son Tae-young updated her YouTube channel with a new video.The video showed Son Tae-young following Kwon Sang-woo to the gym that he goes to.At the gym, Kwon Sang-woo demonstrated his workout routine, which began with back muscle-building, then shoulders, chest, abs and legs.During his workout, the actor told his wife, "I generally work out for about an hour, four times a week. But I've been coming twice a week because I've been too exhausted from parenting lately," then chuckled.He continued, "It's crucial for guys to work on their backs. You've got to have the right amount of muscle on your back to look good. If you have a wide back, you'll look great with your clothes on as well. Copy my routine if you want to become big."As soon as Kwon Sang-woo finished saying this, Son Tae-young said loudly, "What? No! I don't want you to become too big. Do take my preference into account, please!"Kwon Sang-woo laughed hard, then exercised his arms, and Son Tae-young blushed while watching him.She was seen mumbling to herself, "Wow. If I'm ever annoyed with him, I should come here and watch him doing his arms. That'll probably make me feel better."After that, Kwon Sang-woo prepared himself for an abs workout; at that time, he commented, "Tae-young hates seeing my six-pack fade."To this, Son Tae-young responded, "When did I say that I hated it?!"Kwon Sang-woo replied, "Well, whenever my six-pack starts to fade, you say things like, 'You don't really work out these days, do you?' So, I'm going to do another set today," then he proceeded to work really hard on his abs, purely for her love.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)