뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals that He Works Out to Look Good for Son Tae-young
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals that He Works Out to Look Good for Son Tae-young

Published 2023.12.14 11:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals that He Works Out to Look Good for Son Tae-young
Actor Kwon Sang-woo revealed that he works out to look good for his wife actress Son Tae-young. 

Recently, Son Tae-young updated her YouTube channel with a new video. 

The video showed Son Tae-young following Kwon Sang-woo to the gym that he goes to. 

At the gym, Kwon Sang-woo demonstrated his workout routine, which began with back muscle-building, then shoulders, chest, abs and legs. 
Kwon Sang-woo
During his workout, the actor told his wife, "I generally work out for about an hour, four times a week. But I've been coming twice a week because I've been too exhausted from parenting lately," then chuckled. 

He continued, "It's crucial for guys to work on their backs. You've got to have the right amount of muscle on your back to look good. If you have a wide back, you'll look great with your clothes on as well. Copy my routine if you want to become big." 

As soon as Kwon Sang-woo finished saying this, Son Tae-young said loudly, "What? No! I don't want you to become too big. Do take my preference into account, please!" 

Kwon Sang-woo laughed hard, then exercised his arms, and Son Tae-young blushed while watching him. 

She was seen mumbling to herself, "Wow. If I'm ever annoyed with him, I should come here and watch him doing his arms. That'll probably make me feel better." 
Kwon Sang-woo
After that, Kwon Sang-woo prepared himself for an abs workout; at that time, he commented, "Tae-young hates seeing my six-pack fade."

To this, Son Tae-young responded, "When did I say that I hated it?!" 

Kwon Sang-woo replied, "Well, whenever my six-pack starts to fade, you say things like, 'You don't really work out these days, do you?' So, I'm going to do another set today," then he proceeded to work really hard on his abs, purely for her love. 
 

(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지