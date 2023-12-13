뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Ji-hyun Says, "I Used to Cry in the Restroom After X-Man's 'Of Course Game'"
Published 2023.12.13
Singer Lee Ji-hyun shared that she used to cry in the restroom after playing 'Of Course Game' on 'X-Man'. 

On December 12 episode of E Channel X Channel S' television show 'Diva Sisters', Lee Ji-hyun spoke about her widely-known nickname 'the Queen of 'Of Course Game''. 

Back when SBS' game-based TV show 'X-Man' was being broadcast, 'Of Course Game' was one of their most popular games. 

It was where two people threw hard-to-answer questions at each other; if you failed to say, 'Of course,' you lost. 

Every time Lee Ji-hyun played, she managed to completely roast her game partners with her funny but piercing questions, hence the nickname―'the Queen of 'Of Course Game''. 
Lee Ji-hyun
Thinking back to the past, Lee Ji-hyun said to the 'Diva Sisters' members, "Let me tell you this, guys. I'll be honest with you today. A number of celebrities on 'X-Man' hated me because of 'Of Course Game'. It was probably due to some things that I said to them." 

She continued, "I actually struggled because of that game as well. I had a rough time as I felt terrible for saying mean things to their faces."  
Lee Ji-hyun
Then, the members of 'Diva Sisters' asked what kind of questions she asked her game partners. 

Lee Ji-hyun answered, "Well... To Yoon Eun Hye, I said, 'You've blocked your toilet before, haven't you?' And to Kim Jong-kook, I remember asking him whether he took steroids to build his muscles. I also asked Kang Ho-dong if he eats dog food." 

She went on, "I simply did my best since being on the show was part of my job, but my heart never felt easy. I felt bad about hurting their feelings. So, I used to cry in the restroom after the shooting. While I cried, I wondered, 'Do I really have to go this far with the game? Is this what I have to do to stay in the industry?'" 

The members of 'Diva Sisters' were just too taken aback by her confession at first, but they later comforted her by saying, "Don't be hard on yourself. It was your work, and you just did your best." 
Lee Ji-hyun
(Credit= E Channel X Channel S Diva Sisters, SBS X-Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
