[SBS Star] "Hee-Doo Was..." Lee Na-yeon Shares What Made Her Secretly Cry Her Eyes Out in 'EXchange 2'

On December 12 episode of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Lee Na-yeon made a guest appearance.
During the conversation with the hosts, Lee Na-yeon spoke about her appearance in last year's smash hit show 'EXchange 2'.
'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.
Lee Na-yeon joined the show with her ex-boyfriend ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo; they got back together.
She continued, "Our memories kept coming back to me, and I don't know. It made me so angry to see him going on dates with other girls. He treated them better than how he treated me as well! I was like, 'I used to tell him that was what I wanted him to do for me. And he's doing that here with other girls?' That got me breaking down in tears. I cried under my duvet."
"We weren't in touch or anything before 'EXchange 2'. One day, I just called Hee-doo and asked if he would be interested in joining 'EXchange 2' with me. His response was, 'What?!' He sounded really confused."
"I passed his number to the production team after that, but I didn't hear from them for ages. Weeks later, they called to tell me that they wanted us to be on 'EXchange 2'."
