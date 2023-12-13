뉴스
[SBS Star] "Hee-Doo Was..." Lee Na-yeon Shares What Made Her Secretly Cry Her Eyes Out in 'EXchange 2'
[SBS Star] "Hee-Doo Was..." Lee Na-yeon Shares What Made Her Secretly Cry Her Eyes Out in 'EXchange 2'

Published 2023.12.13
[SBS Star] "Hee-Doo Was..." Lee Na-yeon Shares What Made Her Secretly Cry Her Eyes Out in EXchange 2
'EXchange 2' star announcer Lee Na-yeon shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories of 'EXchange 2'. 

On December 12 episode of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Lee Na-yeon made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation with the hosts, Lee Na-yeon spoke about her appearance in last year's smash hit show 'EXchange 2'. 

'EXchange 2' is a dating show where ex-couples are invited to stay at the same place and go on different dates, then asked to choose whether to rekindle old flames or pursue a new romance with someone they met on the show at the end of their stay.  

Lee Na-yeon joined the show with her ex-boyfriend ice hockey player Nam Hee-doo; they got back together. 
Lee Na-yeon
Lee Na-yeon
First, Lee Na-yeon revealed how she ended up going on the show with Nam Hee-doo, "I initially wanted to go on 'EXchange 2' to show him that I didn't need him anymore because there were plenty of guys out there who were interested in me. I thought I had no feelings for him, but things didn't go as planned when I got there." 

She continued, "Our memories kept coming back to me, and I don't know. It made me so angry to see him going on dates with other girls. He treated them better than how he treated me as well! I was like, 'I used to tell him that was what I wanted him to do for me. And he's doing that here with other girls?' That got me breaking down in tears. I cried under my duvet." 
Lee Na-yeon
Lee Na-yeon also told the hosts that she was the one who suggested that they feature on the show. 

"We weren't in touch or anything before 'EXchange 2'. One day, I just called Hee-doo and asked if he would be interested in joining 'EXchange 2' with me. His response was, 'What?!' He sounded really confused." 

"I passed his number to the production team after that, but I didn't hear from them for ages. Weeks later, they called to tell me that they wanted us to be on 'EXchange 2'."  
Lee Na-yeon
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS, TVING EXchange 2, 'inayommi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
