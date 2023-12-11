[SBS Star] Ro-ah Cries Her Eyes Out Saying that She Does Not Want to Be Away from Lee Dong Gun

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Gun's daughter Ro-ah was seen crying her eyes out, saying that she does not want to be away from him.On December 10 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Dong Gun and Ro-ah spent the whole day together.After Lee Dong Gun brought Ro-ah to his home, he played with her for a while, and they started making jumeokbap (rice balls) for lunch.Ro-ah looked truly happy throughout the making process, and she also made Lee Dong Gun smile by telling him that she had never tasted anything so delicious before.While eating jumeokbap, Ro-ah looked at Lee Dong Gun and said, "I wish I lived with you, Daddy. I want to live with you."Not knowing how to respond to that, Lee Dong Gun paused for a bit, then said to Ro-ah, "It's the same for me."Then, Ro-ah commented, "I hate it when you're sick," which got Lee Dong Gun asking, "Why? Is it because you can't meet me when I'm sick?"Seeing her nod, Lee Dong Gun apologized to her, "Come to think of it, I was sick a few times that I couldn't see you. I had an eye infection and the flu. Sorry about that, Ro-ah."Ro-ah once again emphasized how much she hates to see him sick, "I hate it when you're sick. It's something that I hate the most in this world. Eat this jumeokbap, and don't be sick."Lee Dong Gun ate jumeokbap and promised her that he would not get sick again.Later, they headed out to an indoor playground, where they ended up spending almost three hours.It was time to say goodbye after that, so Lee Dong Gun drove her home.On their way to her home, Ro-ah, realizing that it was the end of her day with her father, cried at the back of his car.Lee Dong Gun seemed surprised, as he had no idea why she was crying at first.But then she explained, still crying, "I'm upset about having to say goodbye to you. I'm so sad right now. I don't want to be away from you. I think I'm getting carsick because of it."Lee Dong Gun responded, "Oh... Don't be sad, Ro-ah. Let me roll the window down a little for you. I'll drive slowly as well," then stopped the car on the side of the road to give her some water.He continued telling her, "But really, I don't want you to get upset. I'm going to come and pick you up again next week, alright?"When they got to the parking lot, Ro-ah gave Lee Dong Gun a big hug, and they said their goodbyes.Ro-ah is the daughter of Lee Dong Gun and actress Cho Yoonhee; the couple got married in 2017 and divorced in 2020.Cho Yoonhee got custody of Ro-ah, and Lee Dong Gun previously revealed that he spends time with Ro-ah once a week.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)