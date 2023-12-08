뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Sae-ho Shares How Nervous He Felt When He Was Acting with Jun Ji Hyun & Kim Soo Hyun
Published 2023.12.08
Comedian Cho Sae-ho shared that he was extremely nervous when he was acting with actress Jun Ji Hyun and actor Kim Soo Hyun. 

On December 6 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', actress Ahn Eun-jin made a guest appearance. 

While the hosts Cho Sae-ho and Yu Jae Seok spoke with her, they asked her about the first time she met her 'My Dearest' co-star Namkoong Min. 

Ahn Eun-jin recalled the moment, "Oh, I was unbelievably nervous then. I first met him in person on the day of our read-through, and I don't know, I felt very pressured." 
Cho Sae-ho, who in fact has acting experience, said that he could totally relate to her. 

Cho Sae-ho said, "As you guys know, I was in 'My Love from the Star', and that was my first time acting. After being cast, I received a call one day. They told me to join the read-through. When I went to the read-through, I almost had a heart attack." 

He gave reasons, "Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun were in the room with me! Being there with them just made my heart race super fast." 
Through his interview in the past, Cho Sae-ho once actually detailed his 'My Love from the Star' acting experience.

At that time, Cho Sae-ho said, "I was never nervous when I was acting with Hong Jin-kyung. My heart would always be calm, beating in the normal rate. But when I acted with Jun Ji Hyun, I felt sick, like literally sick. I seriously wanted to throw up." 

He added, "There was a scene where Jun Ji Hyun grabbed me by my clothes, and my heart went crazy then. Seeing her so close made me..."; he was too overwhelmed by the thought of it that he could not finish his sentence after saying this. 
In 'My Love from the Star' (2013), Cho Sae-ho and another comedian Nam Chang-hee played delusional regular customers at this comic book store where a friend of 'Chun Song-yi' (Jun Ji Hyun)―'Hong Bok-ja' (comedienne Hong Jin-kyung)―owned. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS My Love from the Star) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
