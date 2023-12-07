[SBS Star] Former Miss Korea Lee Hye-won Says Her Husband Ahn Jung-hwan Always Ties Her Shoelaces

이미지 확대하기

Former Miss Korea Lee Hye-won recently shared a heartwarming act that her husband, former soccer player Ahn Jung-hwan, does for her.On December 6, Lee Hye-won uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel where she talked to the producers of her YouTube show about her married life with Ahn Jung-hwan.When one of the producers asked, "Is it good to be married?", Lee Hye-won responded, "We've been married for 23 years, and I think it has good and bad parts."She then went on about the good things about her marriage, describing how much Ahn Jung-hwan cares about her."I usually don't talk about this stuff because people might think of me badly. One thing about Ahn Jung-hwan is that whenever I get a new pair of sneakers, he always unties them and ties them again for me.", she said, adding, "I can't tie shoelaces properly. It's my one weakness. I would have gotten better if I did it myself sometimes, but I didn't. When our family members buy new sneakers, we put them in front of Ahn Jung-hwan's door. It's like an unspoken understanding.""Whenever I put on a new pair of sneakers without asking him to tie them, he always asks, 'Why didn't you come to me? Seems like it needs to be redone.'. Since no pair of sneakers can pass his supervision, I can go behind his back when I buy other shoes, but I can't do that when it comes to sneakers.""One time, I bought a new pair of sneakers, and the shoelaces were already tied. I was about to leave the house after making my husband dinner, and he wasn't dipping into it. So I asked, 'Why aren't you eating?'. He said he was waiting for me to put on my new sneakers so he could take the shoelaces off and put them back on. On top of feeling bad for going out alone at dinner time, letting him do that felt terrible. I asked him why he insisted on doing that, then he said that the shoes I bought were hard to tie properly and that if they weren't, my foot could slip out. When I tried to walk in it, my foot really slipped out. He was right.", she recalled."People would think I was crazy if they saw him tie my shoelaces. Once, our son, Ri-hwan, watched from the back as my husband tied my shoelaces, and it was such an ungraceful moment for Ahn Jung-hwan. I snapped a photo of him tying my shoes and said he looked kind of sad. He replied that he'd feel bad if I fell outside because of the poorly tied shoes. I told Ri-hwan, 'Son, this is what you'll be doing for your wife when you get married.'", she said, adding, "Thinking about it now, I'm not quite sure how I'd feel seeing my son tie shoes for my daughter-in-law."(Credit= '제2혜원' YouTube)(SBS Star)