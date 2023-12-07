[SBS Star] Bang Yedam Details Why He Decided to Leave YG Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Bang Yedam gave details of his departure from his former agency YG Entertainment.Recently, Bang Yedam spoke to the media about the release of his solo album 'ONLY ONE'.Since 'ONLY ONE' marked his first release after parting ways with YG Entertainment, Bang Yedam was asked why he left his longtime YG Entertainment in the first place, specifically mentioning that he could have easily released his solo music at YG Entertainment.Bang Yedam answered, "I left YG Entertainment because I had a change of heart. From my time as a trainee there, I considered studying producing and pursuing solo activities, but just aligned my goals with the company's vision. It was simply much later when I finally got to discover the path I wanted to take."He continued, "The reason why I found a new agency for myself was because I was part of a team back at my YG Ent. days. And I felt like it would be hard for me to do all the things that I wanted as a soloist while being a member of a team, as it should really always be the team first, if you get what I mean."Then, Bang Yedam emphasized that it was not because he did not like anything at YG Entertainment, "But don't get me wrong. It certainly wasn't to the point where I couldn't bear it, although it may seem like it since I did leave. Honestly though, I learned so much while I was at YG Entertainment."The K-pop star added, "We just had a different picture in our heads. So, I believed the longer I stayed where I was, the more I would feel sorry to fans and YG Entertainment. By leaving at that time, I think I was able to start anew that was neither too late nor too early."In 2013, Bang Yedam left a long-lasting impression on the viewers with his talent on SBS' talent show 'K-Pop Star 2'.He joined YG Entertainment afterward, and trained at the company for seven years before he made his debut as a member of boy group TREASURE in August 2020.Just over two years later, however, Bang Yedam left TREASURE and YG Entertainment, then signed with a new agency GF Entertainment.(Credit= YG Entertainment, GF Entertainment)(SBS Star)