[SBS Star] Bang Yedam Details Why He Decided to Leave YG Entertainment

Recently, Bang Yedam spoke to the media about the release of his solo album 'ONLY ONE'.
Since 'ONLY ONE' marked his first release after parting ways with YG Entertainment, Bang Yedam was asked why he left his longtime YG Entertainment in the first place, specifically mentioning that he could have easily released his solo music at YG Entertainment.
He continued, "The reason why I found a new agency for myself was because I was part of a team back at my YG Ent. days. And I felt like it would be hard for me to do all the things that I wanted as a soloist while being a member of a team, as it should really always be the team first, if you get what I mean."
The K-pop star added, "We just had a different picture in our heads. So, I believed the longer I stayed where I was, the more I would feel sorry to fans and YG Entertainment. By leaving at that time, I think I was able to start anew that was neither too late nor too early."
He joined YG Entertainment afterward, and trained at the company for seven years before he made his debut as a member of boy group TREASURE in August 2020.
Just over two years later, however, Bang Yedam left TREASURE and YG Entertainment, then signed with a new agency GF Entertainment.
(Credit= YG Entertainment, GF Entertainment)
(SBS Star)