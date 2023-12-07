[SBS Star] "It's a Great Opportunity for Me to..." Song Kang Is Looking Forward to His Time in the Military

이미지 확대하기





Actor Song Kang revealed that he is very much looking forward to his time in the military.On December 5, Song Kang's recent interview with the press was published online.As the actor recently revealed that his Netflix's December-1-premiered series 'Sweet Home 2' was going to be his last project before beginning his military service, related questions popped up during this interview.First, Song Kang was asked how he felt about his upcoming military enlistment.Song Kang answered, "Well, I feel good. I mean, it's something I must complete, you know. I actually believe it's an opportunity for me to make some self-improvements. I'm currently busy trying to make plans for my time in the military so that I could return as a better self."He added with a smile, "I'm quite excited about the military. I heard that receiving CBR (chemical, biological, radiological) training is tough, so I'm curious about that. I would love to experience it myself."Following that, Song Kang was asked, "Don't you feel kind of upset or sad about the fact that you have to enlist when you're really just starting to get your name out there?"Song Kang responded, "No, not at all. It was my choice to defer my military enlistment until this time, and I live by a life motto, 'Don't ever regret your choice.' So, I don't ever regret the choices I made. What I do is I just do my best at every moment in life. So, yeah. I'm okay about enlisting now. It's all good."He went on to share some of his plans in the military afterward, "When I enlist in the military, I'm planning on doing a lot of reading. I'm also going to watch lots of dramas and movies. And study English. I've got many plans. But I don't know if I will be able to do everything I planned because I don't know what it truly is like there."He resumed, "I don't want to think like, 'Oh, this is awesome. I can get plenty of rest while in the military!' I'd rather think like, 'I'm going to make the most of the time there to improve myself.'"(Credit= Netflix Korea, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)