[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Run Away" Ahn Eun-jin Recalls the Difficulties She Had Filming Her Latest Work

On the December 6 broadcast of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Ahn Eun-jin guested and talked about her recently concluded project, MBC's drama 'My Dearest'.
During the show, the host, Yu Jae Seok, addressed the controversy surrounding Ahn Eun-jin's casting as 'Yoo Gil-chae' in the drama, which started when the drama started broadcasting.
He said, "People talked a lot about the drama at first. To be honest, I was quite enraged by what was said.", adding how Ahn Eun-jin successfully proved them wrong with her excellent performance.
Ahn Eun-jin replied, "I became ill at the end of filming JTBC's drama 'The Good Bad Mother', the one before 'My Dearest'. I had to take a month-long rest before getting into the filming of 'My Dearest' since I was not physically able to participate in a drama."
"Around this time last year was a difficult time for me.", she continued, "I needed more rest, but since I had to start filming, I took strong medicines instead. And then the side effects came out."
"Among everything, it was a new experience for me to be in such a lengthy historical drama. At first, I was concerned if I could carry it out, but then I realized how much personal growth I would get from this.", said the actress.
As 'My Dearest' has recently ended, Ahn Eun-jin said, "I've learned so much. Time passes, and the things that worry you eventually go away. So, there's no need to be overly concerned about anything, I thought."
"One day, I've got this weird sensation on the right side of my jaw.", she said, mentioning that a portion of her face was temporarily paralyzed.
"I got out of the filming site and went to a hospital, and I learned that what I had was something that takes time to recover from. After a ten-minute walk, my knees became so swollen that I couldn't sit down. Back then, I would write down something like, 'My full recovery project' on the cover of my medication envelope.'', said Ahn Eun-jin.
"The power of the character and the line she speaks have made me stronger. When I found out that the viewers didn't really like me playing 'Yoo Gil-chae', it was really hurtful. But I was sure they would come around eventually if I portrayed her right."
