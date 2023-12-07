뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Wanted to Run Away" Ahn Eun-jin Recalls the Difficulties She Had Filming Her Latest Work
Published 2023.12.07
Actress Ahn Eun-jin reflected on the hard times she went through before and during the shooting of 'My Dearest'.

On the December 6 broadcast of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Ahn Eun-jin guested and talked about her recently concluded project, MBC's drama 'My Dearest'.

During the show, the host, Yu Jae Seok, addressed the controversy surrounding Ahn Eun-jin's casting as 'Yoo Gil-chae' in the drama, which started when the drama started broadcasting.

He said, "People talked a lot about the drama at first. To be honest, I was quite enraged by what was said.", adding how Ahn Eun-jin successfully proved them wrong with her excellent performance.

Ahn Eun-jin replied, "I became ill at the end of filming JTBC's drama 'The Good Bad Mother', the one before 'My Dearest'. I had to take a month-long rest before getting into the filming of 'My Dearest' since I was not physically able to participate in a drama."

"Around this time last year was a difficult time for me.", she continued, "I needed more rest, but since I had to start filming, I took strong medicines instead. And then the side effects came out."
Ahn Eun-jin
Ahn Eun-jin talked about feeling very stressed while preparing for 'My Dearest' amid her health issues, "I was taking a shower after a table read and suddenly wanted to run away."

"Among everything, it was a new experience for me to be in such a lengthy historical drama. At first, I was concerned if I could carry it out, but then I realized how much personal growth I would get from this.", said the actress.

As 'My Dearest' has recently ended, Ahn Eun-jin said, "I've learned so much. Time passes, and the things that worry you eventually go away. So, there's no need to be overly concerned about anything, I thought."
Ahn Eun-jin
During the following interview, Ahn Eun-jin opened up about the side effect she experienced before getting into the filming of 'My Dearest'.

"One day, I've got this weird sensation on the right side of my jaw.", she said, mentioning that a portion of her face was temporarily paralyzed.

"I got out of the filming site and went to a hospital, and I learned that what I had was something that takes time to recover from. After a ten-minute walk, my knees became so swollen that I couldn't sit down. Back then, I would write down something like, 'My full recovery project' on the cover of my medication envelope.'', said Ahn Eun-jin. 
Ahn Eun-jin
According to the actress, portraying 'Yoo Gil-chae' made her strong enough to keep going.

"The power of the character and the line she speaks have made me stronger. When I found out that the viewers didn't really like me playing 'Yoo Gil-chae', it was really hurtful. But I was sure they would come around eventually if I portrayed her right."
Ahn Eun-jin
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
