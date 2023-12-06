[SBS Star] Han Hyo Joo Under Fire for Showing Poor Manners on 'Unexpected Business 3'

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Hyo Joo is currently under fire for the way she behaved on 'Unexpected Business 3'.In October, the third season of tvN's reality show 'Unexpected Business' was premiered; the show is still being aired.'Unexpected Business 3' featured actors Cha Tae Hyun, Zo In Sung, Lim Ju Hwan, Yoon Kyung Ho, Park Byung Eun, and some female stars as 'part-timers'―'part-timers' had to work almost the same hours as the other 'staff'; they just worked for a couple of days each.The first part-timer who joined their business 'Asian Market' in Marina, California, was Han Hyo Joo.Although there was much more work needed to be done at the supermarket than they had expected, Cha Tae Hyun―the manager―told Han Hyo Joo that she did not need to come early.He told her to come at 8:30 AM, the opening time, but said to the others that they had to come at 7:30 AM, primarily to prepare ingredients for kimbap (seaweed rice rolls) and roll 100 of them before the supermarket opened.On the first day of their business, there was no sight of Han Hyo Joo even at 8:30 AM.Without the 'part-timer', the actors welcomed customers to the supermarket.After several customers had come and gone, Han Hyo Joo walked in.Brightly smiling, she said to the hectic guys, "Good morning! Oh, you guys are busy rolling kimbap right now!"Yoon Kyung Ho told her that they had all been waiting for her for ages, but Han Hyo Joo's response was, "Me? Why?" as if she were not late.On the second day of her work, Han Hyo Joo arrived late again. This time though, she did have an excuse, even though she never explained why she was late.Han Hyo Joo had slightly cut her finger while making dinner with Zo In Sung the night before, so she had to go to the hospital.On the third day, which was her last day at 'Asian Market', she once again did not show up on time.It was about 8:45 AM when she came to the supermarket, without rushing at all.In fact, she entered the place while humming a song, seeming unapologetic about being late.Han Hyo Joo was basically late every single day that she worked at the supermarket.Perhaps, there were valid reasons for her delayed arrival, but many are claiming that they are disappointed in her for the way she dealt with the situation.Not only did Han Hyo Joo seem like she was not aware that she was late, but she also failed to relate to the others, who were busy at the supermarket without her.People are saying that it would have been nicer to see her at least apologize to them for being late.(Credit= tvN Unexpected Business 3)(SBS Star)