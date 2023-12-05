[SBS Star] Fans Find Proof that G-DRAGON & Kim Go-eun Are Currently Dating Each Other?

Recently, G-DRAGON and Kim Go-eun's dating rumors emerged on one popular Chinese social media platform.
Soon, the rumors started circulating all around China, and soon reached Korea.
Fans claiming that G-DRAGON and Kim Go-eun are romantically involved pointed out that their photos were taken in the same place too often to call it a coincidence.
While looking through their photos, they said they realized that not only the background in their selfies frequently looked the same, but they also posed the same way.
In addition to that, their relaxing-indoor photos and beautiful-scenery photos were claimed to have been taken from the same place, even at the same time for certain photos.
What these fans are speculating is that the two celebrities exchanged their numbers at one of the brand's events.
Then, they slowly got to know each other and ended up together one day.
G-DRAGON and Kim Go-eun have not officially responded to the rumors yet.
(SBS Star)