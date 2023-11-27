뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Young-ae Reveals Her Beautiful Daughter Who Wants to Become an Actress like Her
Published 2023.11.27
Actress Lee Young-ae revealed that her daughter wants to become an actress like her. 

On November 26 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Young-ae made a guest appearance. 

Seeing Lee Young-ae walk into the studio, the hosts and mothers welcomed her with open arms and non-stop complimented her beauty. 

They excitedly said, "Welcome, welcome! Honestly, you're so gorgeous, Young-ae!" then asked, "How are you this beautiful? Since when were you beautiful?" 

With a shy smile, Lee Young-ae answered, "Oh, thank you. Well... My hair and eyes were naturally light brown ever since I was like four or five years old, so a lot of people actually used to come to our house just to see me. They thought I wasn't completely Korean." 
Lee Young-ae
Then, they curiously asked Lee Young-ae about her children, "Are your children interested in following in your footsteps by any chance? We bet they're both as good-looking and talented as you." 

Lee Young-ae showed them a photo of her twins and told them, "That's definitely got to be my daughter, not my son. She has talked about wanting to become an actress. She enjoys having her photos taken and stuff. She's starting middle school soon, and the school she'll be going to is an arts school. There, she will be studying vocal music." 
Lee Young-ae
After that, the actress went on to share a funny story about her daughter, "Sometimes, I have to go to her school for a parents' event or meeting, and she once scanned me from head to toe and was like, 'Mom, are you seriously going to come to my school looking like that? Come looking like a celebrity, okay?'"

Lee Young-ae chuckled, then stated, "From that day on, I always go to a hair salon to get my hair done before I go to her school."  
Lee Young-ae
Lee Young-ae married a businessman Jung Ho-young in 2009; she gave birth to twins―one boy and one girl―'Seung-kwon' and 'Seung-bin' two years after marriage. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)
