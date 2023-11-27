[SBS Star] Lee Young-ae Reveals Her Beautiful Daughter Who Wants to Become an Actress like Her

On November 26 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Young-ae made a guest appearance.
Seeing Lee Young-ae walk into the studio, the hosts and mothers welcomed her with open arms and non-stop complimented her beauty.
They excitedly said, "Welcome, welcome! Honestly, you're so gorgeous, Young-ae!" then asked, "How are you this beautiful? Since when were you beautiful?"
With a shy smile, Lee Young-ae answered, "Oh, thank you. Well... My hair and eyes were naturally light brown ever since I was like four or five years old, so a lot of people actually used to come to our house just to see me. They thought I wasn't completely Korean."
Lee Young-ae showed them a photo of her twins and told them, "That's definitely got to be my daughter, not my son. She has talked about wanting to become an actress. She enjoys having her photos taken and stuff. She's starting middle school soon, and the school she'll be going to is an arts school. There, she will be studying vocal music."
Lee Young-ae chuckled, then stated, "From that day on, I always go to a hair salon to get my hair done before I go to her school."
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)
(SBS Star)