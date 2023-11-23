[SBS Star] CHANSUNG Apologized to Ex-Labelmate Hyelim for Being Her First Kissing Scene Partner?

'Hong Kong Within Me', an upcoming film, had its production presentation at CGV Yongsan I PARK MALL, Ichon-dong, Seoul on November 23.
Hyelim and CHANSUNG used to be labelmates at JYP Entertainment; during the event, they talked about what it was like to work together in 'Hong Kong Within Me'.
She remembers a store in the area and goes there, where she encounters her first love, 'CHANSUNG' (CHANSUNG).
Their love grows as they go about their everyday lives, which seem to repeat themselves like a dream.
"Reading the script made me laugh. I thought the scene where Hyelim and I were about to kiss on a ferry was hilarious.", CHANSUNG remarked and added, "And the movie was even better than I expected."
"But then Hyelim told me she had never shot a kissing scene before. I told her I'm sorry for being her partner.", CHANSUNG said, chuckling.
He then explained, "Even though it's just acting, she might have had some expectations for her first kissing scene with someone she doesn't know. That's why I felt bad about being her first kissing scene partner."
She also said, "And I believed CHANSUNG would lead me, since I had little experience in acting."
"I didn't even think about how Hyelim's acting career was.", CHANSUNG said, "We had a table read in Korea and had another one in Hong Kong. If we had met for the first time, we would have needed time to get to know each other. But Hyelim and I could have begun without all that."
(SBS Star)