뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHANSUNG Apologized to Ex-Labelmate Hyelim for Being Her First Kissing Scene Partner?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] CHANSUNG Apologized to Ex-Labelmate Hyelim for Being Her First Kissing Scene Partner?

Published 2023.11.23 18:01 Updated 2023.11.23 18:05 View Count
[SBS Star] CHANSUNG Apologized to Ex-Labelmate Hyelim for Being Her First Kissing Scene Partner?
Hyelim, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, and CHANSUNG of K-pop goy group 2PM talked about what it was like to portray romance together in 'Hong Kong Within Me'.

'Hong Kong Within Me', an upcoming film, had its production presentation at CGV Yongsan I PARK MALL, Ichon-dong, Seoul on November 23.

Hyelim and CHANSUNG used to be labelmates at JYP Entertainment; during the event, they talked about what it was like to work together in 'Hong Kong Within Me'.
CHANSUNG & Hyelim
In this love fantasy, which mirrors some aspects of the two leads' real lives, 'Hyelim' (Hyelim) unexpectedly finds herself in Hong Kong one day while wearing her pajamas.

She remembers a store in the area and goes there, where she encounters her first love, 'CHANSUNG' (CHANSUNG).

Their love grows as they go about their everyday lives, which seem to repeat themselves like a dream. 

"Reading the script made me laugh. I thought the scene where Hyelim and I were about to kiss on a ferry was hilarious.", CHANSUNG remarked and added, "And the movie was even better than I expected."
CHANSUNG & Hyelim
CHANSUNG recalled that the first scene he filmed was a kissing scene and said, "I honestly, truly was relieved that Hyelim was the one I was shooting the kissing scene with. Doing it with a familiar face was a huge relief."

"But then Hyelim told me she had never shot a kissing scene before. I told her I'm sorry for being her partner.", CHANSUNG said, chuckling.

He then explained, "Even though it's just acting, she might have had some expectations for her first kissing scene with someone she doesn't know. That's why I felt bad about being her first kissing scene partner."
CHANSUNG & Hyelim
Hyelim shared her experience with the film, "This movie is my first work in a long time, and I was nervous and stressed. I was very worried at first, but the director gently guided me."

She also said, "And I believed CHANSUNG would lead me, since I had little experience in acting."

"I didn't even think about how Hyelim's acting career was.", CHANSUNG said, "We had a table read in Korea and had another one in Hong Kong. If we had met for the first time, we would have needed time to get to know each other. But Hyelim and I could have begun without all that."
CHANSUNG & Hyelim
(Credit= 'KoreaFilm 코리아필름' YouTube, CJ ENM)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지