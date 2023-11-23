[SBS Star] CHANSUNG Apologized to Ex-Labelmate Hyelim for Being Her First Kissing Scene Partner?

이미지 확대하기

Hyelim, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, and CHANSUNG of K-pop goy group 2PM talked about what it was like to portray romance together in 'Hong Kong Within Me'.'Hong Kong Within Me', an upcoming film, had its production presentation at CGV Yongsan I PARK MALL, Ichon-dong, Seoul on November 23.Hyelim and CHANSUNG used to be labelmates at JYP Entertainment; during the event, they talked about what it was like to work together in 'Hong Kong Within Me'.In this love fantasy, which mirrors some aspects of the two leads' real lives, 'Hyelim' (Hyelim) unexpectedly finds herself in Hong Kong one day while wearing her pajamas.She remembers a store in the area and goes there, where she encounters her first love, 'CHANSUNG' (CHANSUNG).Their love grows as they go about their everyday lives, which seem to repeat themselves like a dream."Reading the script made me laugh. I thought the scene where Hyelim and I were about to kiss on a ferry was hilarious.", CHANSUNG remarked and added, "And the movie was even better than I expected."CHANSUNG recalled that the first scene he filmed was a kissing scene and said, "I honestly, truly was relieved that Hyelim was the one I was shooting the kissing scene with. Doing it with a familiar face was a huge relief.""But then Hyelim told me she had never shot a kissing scene before. I told her I'm sorry for being her partner.", CHANSUNG said, chuckling.He then explained, "Even though it's just acting, she might have had some expectations for her first kissing scene with someone she doesn't know. That's why I felt bad about being her first kissing scene partner."Hyelim shared her experience with the film, "This movie is my first work in a long time, and I was nervous and stressed. I was very worried at first, but the director gently guided me."She also said, "And I believed CHANSUNG would lead me, since I had little experience in acting.""I didn't even think about how Hyelim's acting career was.", CHANSUNG said, "We had a table read in Korea and had another one in Hong Kong. If we had met for the first time, we would have needed time to get to know each other. But Hyelim and I could have begun without all that."(Credit= 'KoreaFilm 코리아필름' YouTube, CJ ENM)(SBS Star)