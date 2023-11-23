[SBS Star] Kangnam Tells How He Discovered Um Hyeon Kyung♥Cha Seo Won's Secret Romance

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kangnam said that he knew actress Um Hyeon Kyung and actor Cha Seo Won were dating long before they officially announced their engagement.Kangnam appeared on the November 22 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star' as a guest.During the show, one of the hosts, comedian Kim Gook-jin pointed out that Kangnam had the chance to be part of one of the show's most memorable episodes.In the July 6, 2022 episode of 'Radio Star', Kangnam was on the show with Um Hyeon Kyung and Cha Seo Won; back then, the couple was yet to reveal their relationship.After the couple announced their engagement, many people revisited the episode where Cha Seo Won said that Um Hyeon Kyung was his ideal type.Talking about the mentioned episode of the show, Kangnam said he saw something while recording the show in the studio that made him think Cha Seo Won and Um Hyeon Kyung were in a romantic relationship."In the waiting room, I told my manager that those two looked like they were dating, that I was very sure. I was right there, and I saw everything. They were exchanging some sort of secretive messages under the table.", Kangnam said, playfully imitating the couple's action which seemed to suggest that they were holding hands."Back at home that day, I told my wife over and over again that Cha Seo Won and Um Hyeon Kyung were definitely dating. When I saw their engagement news a few months later, I was so thrilled. I knew it was going to happen."When another host, comedian Kim Gu-ra asked, "Close colleagues could do that. How could you have known?", Kangnam confidently replied, "It didn't feel that way. I have a knack for sensing romantic signals."In June, Um Hyeon Kyung and Cha Seo Won announced that they were engaged and that Um Hyeon Kyung was expecting a child.The two shared that their relationship started after working together on MBC's drama 'The Second Husband' where they portrayed a married couple.With Cha Seo Won currently serving in the army, their wedding is to take place after the groom-to-be finishes his military service in 2024.In October, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)