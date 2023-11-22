뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Were Having Burgers, and..." Yoo Yeon Seok Recalls Unrequited Love that Made Him Cry
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We Were Having Burgers, and..." Yoo Yeon Seok Recalls Unrequited Love that Made Him Cry

Published 2023.11.22 17:54 View Count
[SBS Star] "We Were Having Burgers, and..." Yoo Yeon Seok Recalls Unrequited Love that Made Him Cry
Actor Yoo Yeon Seok opened up about his personal experience with unrequited love.

On November 22, a clip from the upcoming episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' was pre-released on its official YouTube channel.

The clip featured the day's guest, Yoo Yeon Seok, talking with the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok; they discussed the actor's notable work, 'Architecture 101' (2012).

Yu Jae Seok mentioned a particular scene in the film that made a lot of audiences hate Yoo Yeon Seok's character, 'Jae-wook': in the scene, the main character 'Seung-min' (actor Lee Je Hoon) experiences heartbreak as he sees his crush, 'Seo-yeon' (actress Suzy) entering her house with 'Jae-wook'.

As Yu Jae Seok furiously went about this scene, Yoo Yeon Seok said, "You know, 'Jae-wook' wasn't actually portrayed as a bad guy."; then he chuckled and added, "Yet he was undoubtedly the most hated character among male viewers."
Yoo Yeon Seok
While talking more about the movie, Yoo Yeon Seok shared his own experience of unrequited love.

"During my first year at university, I developed feelings for a sophomore girl. I held onto this unrequited love for about a year.", he said.

"One day, I went somewhere with her, and we were returning on an express bus. As I sat beside her, I realized we'd never be together. That day, even after spending time together, it was clear that she didn't have any romantic interest in me. By the time we got to the terminal, I decided to let go of my feelings for her."
Yoo Yeon Seok
The actor continued, "But then, she suggested grabbing a burger before heading home. We went to a burger place, and she returned with the burgers. Then, the second I took a bite, tears welled up in my eyes. It was so humiliating. I put the burger down and stormed out because tears were about to come out at any second."

"As I got out of the burger joint, my eyes turned to the nearby flower shops. I went into the store and impulsively bought a bouquet.", Yoo Yeon Seok recalled. 

Yu Jae Seok, surprised by Yoo Yeon Seok's dramatic behavior, asked, "Why did you do it when she was clearly not interested in you?"

"I knew I was going to be rejected by her. But I still had to tell her how I felt.", Yoo Yeon Seok explained.

The video ends at that point, leaving viewers wondering what happened next in his story.
Yoo Yeon Seok
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지