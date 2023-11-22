[SBS Star] "We Were Having Burgers, and..." Yoo Yeon Seok Recalls Unrequited Love that Made Him Cry

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Yeon Seok opened up about his personal experience with unrequited love.On November 22, a clip from the upcoming episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' was pre-released on its official YouTube channel.The clip featured the day's guest, Yoo Yeon Seok, talking with the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok; they discussed the actor's notable work, 'Architecture 101' (2012).Yu Jae Seok mentioned a particular scene in the film that made a lot of audiences hate Yoo Yeon Seok's character, 'Jae-wook': in the scene, the main character 'Seung-min' (actor Lee Je Hoon) experiences heartbreak as he sees his crush, 'Seo-yeon' (actress Suzy) entering her house with 'Jae-wook'.As Yu Jae Seok furiously went about this scene, Yoo Yeon Seok said, "You know, 'Jae-wook' wasn't actually portrayed as a bad guy."; then he chuckled and added, "Yet he was undoubtedly the most hated character among male viewers."While talking more about the movie, Yoo Yeon Seok shared his own experience of unrequited love."During my first year at university, I developed feelings for a sophomore girl. I held onto this unrequited love for about a year.", he said."One day, I went somewhere with her, and we were returning on an express bus. As I sat beside her, I realized we'd never be together. That day, even after spending time together, it was clear that she didn't have any romantic interest in me. By the time we got to the terminal, I decided to let go of my feelings for her."The actor continued, "But then, she suggested grabbing a burger before heading home. We went to a burger place, and she returned with the burgers. Then, the second I took a bite, tears welled up in my eyes. It was so humiliating. I put the burger down and stormed out because tears were about to come out at any second.""As I got out of the burger joint, my eyes turned to the nearby flower shops. I went into the store and impulsively bought a bouquet.", Yoo Yeon Seok recalled.Yu Jae Seok, surprised by Yoo Yeon Seok's dramatic behavior, asked, "Why did you do it when she was clearly not interested in you?""I knew I was going to be rejected by her. But I still had to tell her how I felt.", Yoo Yeon Seok explained.The video ends at that point, leaving viewers wondering what happened next in his story.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)