뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong Comments on Audition Show Contestants' 'Disappointing' Performances
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong Comments on Audition Show Contestants' 'Disappointing' Performances

Published 2023.11.21 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Sejeong Comments on Audition Show Contestants Disappointing Performances
K-pop artist Kim Sejeong's comment as a judge in 'Universe Ticket' is getting attention.

On November 18, SBS' survival audition show 'Universe Ticket' was premiered.

Kim Sejeong is one of the judges on this show, which has 82 girls from all over the world competing for the chance to debut as a K-pop girl group.

In the first episode, 82 contestants took to the stage for one-on-one battles where they performed K-pop songs.

The highlight of the show was the battle between two contestants, Kwon Chae Won (formerly known as Eunchae of K-pop girl group DIA) and Jieun of K-pop girl group BUSTERS since both of them have experience as members of K-pop girl groups.

In a previous interview, Kwon Chae Won said, "Our group was known for one particular member getting all the spotlight. There were a lot of hurtful comments on the internet, suggesting that the other members were just her sidekicks. By entering this competition, I want to show my abilities as a performer."
Kim Sejeong
However, after Kwon Chae Won and Jieun finished their performances, the judges were not impressed; they were rather disappointed.

Taking a microphone, Kim Sejeong started to give her assessment of the two contestants' performances.

"I don't think that a K-pop girl group member needs to be very good at singing or dancing.", she said.

"But if you're not good at those things, you should hide it perfectly while on stage. You shouldn't let the audience know. K-pop stars practice hard to hide their lack of skills on stage. K-pop stars work hard to deliver flawless performance."

"Even if you're not good at singing or dancing, you still need to deliver a complete performance.", Kim Sejeong stated, expressing her disappointment that their performances fell short of their description as a former and a current member of K-pop girl groups.
Kim Sejeong
She continued, "Even if you only sing for 20 seconds in your group's song, you should be able to hide that you don't sing well for those 20 seconds. You guys sang for 82 seconds today, but I don't think the song's length showed your lack of skills. I think it would have been the same with 20 seconds.", she remarked, adding, "Maybe both of you should practice a lot harder."
Kim Sejeong
Kim Sejeong has had a remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

She made her debut as a disbanded project K-pop girl group I.O.I member and later became a member of another disbanded K-pop girl group gugudan; she is now thriving in her solo career and also found success in acting.

So, once the show aired, Kim Sejeong's sincere comment to the contestants caught the attention of many viewers.
 

(Credit= '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지