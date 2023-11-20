[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Sweetest Way of Treating Her Hearing-Impaired Fan Gains Attention

On November 18, one hearing-impaired Japanese fan shared a heartwarming post about WONYOUNG on her X.
This post contained the experience and conversation of a fan who attended WONYOUNG's recent fan signing event.
The fan continued, "As soon as I finished my sentence, WONYOUNG was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. What would be the best way for me to communicate with you then?' But I had no problems understanding her at this point, as she spoke very slowly to me. We talked like that for a while, and she made a heart with her hands for me too."
"When the bell rang, notifying us of the end my session with WONYOUNG, she told her staff, 'Wait a minute! Please give us a little more time.' Even though time was up, she kept going. She continued speaking to me really slowly again. At the end of my session, she even used a sign language to tell me that she loves me."
"All the other fans had only about 25 seconds with her, but I had about a minute. It was all thanks to WONYOUNG's kindness. She was an angel. Thank you, WONYOUNG!"
(Credit= 'for_everyoung10' Instagram)
(SBS Star)