[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Sweetest Way of Treating Her Hearing-Impaired Fan Gains Attention

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE touched the hearts of many fans with the way she treated her hearing-impaired fan.On November 18, one hearing-impaired Japanese fan shared a heartwarming post about WONYOUNG on her X.This post contained the experience and conversation of a fan who attended WONYOUNG's recent fan signing event.The fan started off the story by stating, "After waiting in line for ages, my turn finally came. When I walked toward WONYOUNG, she smiled and said something to me that I couldn't understand. So, I told her, 'I'm sorry, I'm unable to hear what you are saying because I'm deaf.'"The fan continued, "As soon as I finished my sentence, WONYOUNG was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. What would be the best way for me to communicate with you then?' But I had no problems understanding her at this point, as she spoke very slowly to me. We talked like that for a while, and she made a heart with her hands for me too.""When the bell rang, notifying us of the end my session with WONYOUNG, she told her staff, 'Wait a minute! Please give us a little more time.' Even though time was up, she kept going. She continued speaking to me really slowly again. At the end of my session, she even used a sign language to tell me that she loves me.""All the other fans had only about 25 seconds with her, but I had about a minute. It was all thanks to WONYOUNG's kindness. She was an angel. Thank you, WONYOUNG!"This post about WONYOUNG quickly circulated online, and lots of fans around the world have been giving WONYOUNG the thumbs up for demonstrating such sweetness to a hearing-impaired fan.(Credit= 'for_everyoung10' Instagram)(SBS Star)