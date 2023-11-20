뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Sweetest Way of Treating Her Hearing-Impaired Fan Gains Attention
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG's Sweetest Way of Treating Her Hearing-Impaired Fan Gains Attention

Published 2023.11.20 18:21 View Count
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNGs Sweetest Way of Treating Her Hearing-Impaired Fan Gains Attention
WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE touched the hearts of many fans with the way she treated her hearing-impaired fan. 

On November 18, one hearing-impaired Japanese fan shared a heartwarming post about WONYOUNG on her X. 

This post contained the experience and conversation of a fan who attended WONYOUNG's recent fan signing event.
WONYOUNG
The fan started off the story by stating, "After waiting in line for ages, my turn finally came. When I walked toward WONYOUNG, she smiled and said something to me that I couldn't understand. So, I told her, 'I'm sorry, I'm unable to hear what you are saying because I'm deaf.'" 

The fan continued, "As soon as I finished my sentence, WONYOUNG was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. What would be the best way for me to communicate with you then?' But I had no problems understanding her at this point, as she spoke very slowly to me. We talked like that for a while, and she made a heart with her hands for me too." 

"When the bell rang, notifying us of the end my session with WONYOUNG, she told her staff, 'Wait a minute! Please give us a little more time.' Even though time was up, she kept going. She continued speaking to me really slowly again. At the end of my session, she even used a sign language to tell me that she loves me." 

"All the other fans had only about 25 seconds with her, but I had about a minute. It was all thanks to WONYOUNG's kindness. She was an angel. Thank you, WONYOUNG!" 
WONYOUNG
WONYOUNG
This post about WONYOUNG quickly circulated online, and lots of fans around the world have been giving WONYOUNG the thumbs up for demonstrating such sweetness to a hearing-impaired fan. 

(Credit= 'for_everyoung10' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지