[SBS Star] "At Some Point, They…" Shin Mina Says Fewer People Are Inviting Her to Social Gatherings

Actress Shin Mina said that fewer people are inviting her to social gatherings due to her reputation as a homebody.Shin Mina guested on the November 19 episode of singer/songwriter Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.Jung Jae-hyung mentioned that Shin Mina is well-known in the entertainment industry for being a homebody, and expressed his worries about her.He asked, "Do you have any friends in the industry? I mean, someone you see or talk to often?", to which Shin Mina said, "Yes", gently nodding."That's such a relief. It is important to talk to someone every once in a while. I heard that you spend all the time at home, and it got me concerned.", Jung Jae-hyung said.To his concerned remark, Shin Mina laughed and said, "I do meet people, you know.", and added, "And I try to go for walks as much as I can."She went on, "I don't drink, and folks who enjoy drinking refer to me as a homebody. Because I don't drink, people don't ask me to come to gatherings, saying things like, 'Oh, but Shin Mina doesn't drink.'.""I can just hang out in the bar with people without drinking, but nobody ever calls me! At some point, people stopped expecting me to show up.", Shin Mina complained, and Jung Jae-hyung promised, "I'll call you."Then he playfully added, "You do drive, right?"Shin Mina nodded, then realized something and started laughing."Oh, right, you don't drive! So, you're saying you'd call me when you need me to come and drive for you? Is that right?", she said, and they shared a good laugh.(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube)(SBS Star)