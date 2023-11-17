뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Shares Why She Dumped Her Filipino Boyfriend Only a Week After Dating Him
[SBS Star] DARA Shares Why She Dumped Her Filipino Boyfriend Only a Week After Dating Him

Published 2023.11.17
[SBS Star] DARA Shares Why She Dumped Her Filipino Boyfriend Only a Week After Dating Him
K-pop artist DARA revealed that she once broke up with her boyfriend only a week after dating him. 

On November 17 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', DARA made a guest appearance. 

At one point during the show, the hosts and DARA spoke about love and relationships. 

Being on this topic made the hosts curious, and they asked DARA if she had dated anyone when she was in the Philippines. 

DARA answered, "Yeah, I have. This was when I was still in school, but I actually even had a Filipino boyfriend whom I only dated for a week." 
DARA
The K-pop star smiled while retrieving some old memories, then said, "He used to give me snacks at school and buy me burgers. He even told me that he would do my homework. He asked me out many times, but I didn't like him that way. So, I never said yes to him at first." 

She continued, "But one day, we were having some french fries at a mall together. He randomly asked me if I could be his girlfriend then. Weirdly enough, I said, 'Okay!' this time. I think I was just in the mood to say yes." 

"About a week of being together with him though, I kept on getting the feeling that this was wrong. I wasn't getting any romantic feelings for him either. So, I decided to end things with him. But instead of texting him that I wanted to break up with him, I texted him, 'Cancel'. I was too young then." 

"The next day, he was absent from school. He didn't show up to any of the classes for the entire day. I feel like that was how things went because we were both so young," she laughed as she wrapped up her cute story from school days. 
DARA
When DARA was about 11 years old, her family moved to the Philippines for her father's business.

DARA lived in the Philippines for about 11 years before returning to Korea to start training at YG Entertainment, where she made her debut as a member of 2NE1 in 2009. 

2NE1 disbanded in 2016, and she officially kicked off her solo career this summer. 
DARA
(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.