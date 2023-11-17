뉴스
[SBS Star] RIIZE SEUNGHAN·TXT SOOBIN's Live Leaked Online; Their 'Immature' Conversation Shocks Many
Published 2023.11.17 11:20 Updated 2023.11.17 11:28 View Count
SEUNGHAN of K-pop boy group RIIZE and SOOBIN of another boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s Instagram live, presumably from earlier this year, was leaked online. 

On November 17, a small part of SEUNGHAN and SOOBIN's past Instagram live was uploaded on X. 

In this live that was held between SEUNGHAN and SOOBIN's private Instagram accounts, SEUNGHAN playfully dissed SOOBIN. 

He said, "Listen, I'm not joking right now. I'm saying this for real. This is a fact, okay? You're bad at dancing, singing and rapping. The only thing you've achieved in the industry was becoming a host of 'Music Bank' and meeting our Eunchae." 

While SEUNGHAN went on with dissing SOOBIN, SOOBIN calmly commented, "Hold on. There's something that I want to show you." 

When SEUNGHAN finished his sentence, he waited for SOOBIN to show him whatever he was about to show him.

It turned out SOOBIN was making the 'fxxk you' gesture with his foot instead of his hand by folding all of his toes except for the middle one. 

Upon seeing SOOBIN's middle 'toe', SEUNGHAN burst into great laughter and showed his screen to a girl next to him, then he exclaimed, "Oh, man! That's freaking dirty!" 
SEUNGHAN and SOOBIN
It is assumed that this live was held around January, given that SOOBIN had the kind of hairstyle and color from then. 

Back when the two stars went live, it was watched by four people in total, as it was set to be viewed by certain people only, but it seems like one of them had recorded and leaked it online. 

The original uploader has now deleted the video, but the video has already spread to thousands of K-pop fans around the world. 
SEUNGHAN and SOOBIN
Numerous fans stated that their conversation seemed too immature, opposed to their public image, which was a huge shock for them. 

In fact, it is the third time SEUNGHAN got caught up in a controversy; when it happened for the first time for his past kissing photos with a girl, he even cried at a music show recording and apologized to fans via the group's Instagram for being careless. 

Fans are concluding that he was very likely weeping crocodile tears back then, now that he is continuously found to be an immature person, and that is what SEUNGHAN is just like in real life. 

They also felt extremely betrayed by SOOBIN, since he seemed totally innocent and well-mannered from the outside, and has previously emphasized to fans a number of times that he has never used Instagram. 

But SOOBIN's talk with SEUNGHAN told fans that he only behaved like a good guy in front of them; he was actually filled with lies. 

Girl group LE SSERAFIM's fans are particularly furious because their beloved member Hong Eunchae was mentioned in their 'unsophisticated' conversation, even though SEUNGHAN probably simply mentioned her name because he was her big fan and was jealous of SOOBIN meeting her in person. 
 

Currently, online comments are filled with fans expressing their anger and disappointment at SEUNGHAN and SOOBIN. 

(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment, HYBE Labels) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지