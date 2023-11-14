[SBS Star] Girl's Day Hyeri Hinted at Her Dying Relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol in June?

이미지 확대하기

It is suspected that Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day hinted at her dying relationship with actor Ryu Jun Yeol in June.On November 13, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed the end of their 7-year relationship.The two first met while shooting 2015's hit series 'Reply 1988', and made their relationship public in the summer of 2017.A significant number of fans were disappointed by the news, as they have supported the couple wholeheartedly for years.In the middle of all this, a past remark made by Hyeri on one YouTube show in June started gaining attention.In this video, Hyeri, MIYEON of girl group (G)I-DLE, Kim Chaewon of girl group LE SSERAFIM, soloist YENA, entertainer Partricia and dancer Leejung Lee sat around for lunch on the last day of their recording.While eating together, they promised each other that they would still keep in touch with one another after shooting.Then, they discussed how many KakaoTalk (the largest free mobile instant messaging application in Korea) messages they actually open to read when received.At that time, MIYEON revealed the number of piled messages on her KakaoTalk to be 157, Kim Chaewon 183 and Leejung Lee 114.When Hyeri found out that they all had over 100 unread messages accumulated on their KakaoTalk, she gasped in great shock.Hyeri told them, "Wow, you guys have that many KakaoTalk messages? There are days when I don't even get a single message!"Since Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were still dating back then, some people left comments like, "That's strange. Couples in Korea exchange hundreds of KakaoTalk messages a day. It's a big surprise that she sometimes doesn't even receive any."After their breakup news broke, this particular video was revisited by many.New comments under this video included, "Maybe their relationship was on shaky ground from that time.", "Oh... Hyeri may have been hinting at her struggling relationship...!", "Yeah, I wouldn't say that's normal for a couple in Korea. Something was definitely going on between the two earlier this year." and more.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram, 'TEO 테오' YouTube, tvN10 Awards)(SBS Star)