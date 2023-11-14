뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Faces Criticism for Insensitive 'Running Man' Post amid Jeon So Min's Departure
Published 2023.11.14 11:21 Updated 2023.11.14 11:22
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Faces Criticism for Insensitive Running Man Post amid Jeon So Mins Departure
Actress Song Ji-hyo is under fire for uploading an insensitive 'Running Man' post on her Instagram amid actress Jeon So Min's departure from the show. 

On November 6, Song Ji-hyo updated her Instagram with a new post, showing a photo of the members of SBS' television show 'Running Man' waiting a flight to Singapore. 

The photo was missing Jeon So Min; Song Ji-hyo, Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Yang Se Chan, Kim Jong-kook and HAHA were the only ones in the photo. 
Song Ji-hyo may have simply wanted to share her memory with 'Running Man' fans, but some fans were unhappy upon seeing her upload. 

While it was true that the photo was uploaded after Jeon So Min announced her departure from 'Running Man', they argued that it was insensitive of Song Ji-hyo to share a photo of 'Running Man' team without Jeon So Min before the broadcast of the final episode of the show with Jeon So Min. 

Fans expressed discomfort and disappointment in the comments, saying, "Are you that happy now that you're the only woman on the show or something?", "What were you thinking when you uploaded the photo?", "I watched 'Running Man' because of So Min. Your photo made me cry.", "It's definitely too soon to post a photo like this.", "So Min's final episode hasn't even aired yet. How thoughtless!", "What is this...? I'm still processing So Min's departure..." and more. 

In the comment section, there were also others defending Song Ji-hyo by stating, "Ummm... I honestly don't see the problem here.", "So, it's now wrong for her to share her memory with 'Running Man' members just because So Min left? Don't be ridiculous!", "Yes, we get it. You guys are sad that So Min's no longer part of the team, but why does Ji-hyo have to get bashed for uploading a photo without her? It's true that So Min's not there, isn't it?" and so on. 
Previously on October 23, Jeon So Min shocked thousands of 'Running Man' fans across the globe by announcing that she was stepping down from the show.

At that time, her management agency KING KONG by STARSHIP said, "After long discussions with 'Running Man' production team as well as the members, it was concluded that Jeon So Min needed some time to recharge herself. Jeon So Min will take this opportunity to focus herself more on acting, among other things. Thank you for all the love and support you've given her. Please do keep rooting for her." 

The last episode of 'Running Man' with Jeon So Min, who had joined 'Running Man' in April 2017, aired on November 12. 
 

(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram, 'SBS Running Man' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
