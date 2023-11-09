[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung's Sister Announces Her Marriage with Beautiful Wedding Photos

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Yeon-jung, the older sister of actress Kim Yoo Jung, will be getting married to her non-celebrity boyfriend on November 11.On November 8, Kim Yeon-jung took to her Instagram to say she was getting married to her boyfriend and shared photos from their wedding shoot."Hello, everyone. How's everything going? I wanted to let you know that we will be getting married on November 11.", she wrote."I never thought I would get married so soon. There are so many people I should have told personally about this, but I didn't get to. I felt awkward reaching out to people I hadn't seen in a long time to tell them about my wedding, and I didn't want to bother anyone with it. I'm sorry I couldn't contact everyone. Time flew by like crazy after we decided to get married, so I hope you can understand with a generous heart.""I'm thankful for all of you who agreed to come and join us on our special day. The temperature dropped a lot this week. I hope you stay healthy and welcome our new beginning with open arms.", she concluded.The bride-to-be looked gloriously beautiful in the stunning photos from their pre-wedding photoshoot.Kim Yeon-jung looked flawless in every dress, from a classic white wedding gown to a lilac ruffled one and a chic black dress.Her Instagram followers responded to this happy news by leaving comments like, "Congratulations on your wedding!", "You two are gorgeous! Congratulations.", "You look so beautiful!"Kim Yeon-jung, born in 1996, captured the public's attention with her stunning beauty in her television appearances alongside Kim Yoo Jung.She debuted as an actress in 2017 with the web drama 'Secret Crushes', and in 2018, she appeared in the music video for singer/songwriter John OFA Rhee's 'Wishful Thoughts'.(Credit= 'kyeonj_' 'you_r_love' Instagram)(SBS Star)