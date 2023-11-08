뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's My Job to Speak Up" Park Bo Young Tells How She Reacts to Unfair Treatment on Set
Published 2023.11.08
Actress Park Bo Young said she just cannot stand unfair treatment on set.

On November 7, the YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' welcomed Park Bo Young and Lee Jung Eun from Netflix's series 'Daily Dose of Sunshine' as guests.

The host, comedian Jang Do-yeon said that she found an interesting online description of Park Bo Young.

According to the description, Park Bo Young was a member of an etiquette club in elementary school days; it also said that she does not have a social media account because of her well-known fiery personality.

Park Bo Young clarified that she had never been a member of an elementary school etiquette club, laughed, and added, "And I'd say that I simply do as l feel then that I have a fiery temper."
Park Bo Young
Park Bo Young said that injustice is something that really gets under her skin and that her way of dealing with it has changed over time as her responsibilities on set got bigger.

"In the past, I used to suppress my anger when faced with an unjust situation on set. I believed it was best to stay quiet when I saw behavior or comments that were inappropriate. But as time went on, and as I began to take on leading roles, it dawned on me that it was my job to speak up.", said Park Bo Young.

She added, "These days, I'm the one that hoobae actors turn to when they have problems on set. I tell them, 'Message received. I'll take care of it.'."
Park Bo Young
However, Lee Jung Eun said she is the opposite of Park Bo Young when it comes to dealing with unfair situations.

Lee Jung Eun explained that maybe it is because she used to work as a film crew before becoming an actress, saying, "While we're filming, there are things we actors want to fix. Unlike Park Bo Young, who actively seeks to solve them, I'm the one who says, 'But the producers must have their reasons.'."

She added, "But when you keep quiet, nothing changes. That's the truth. I think Park Bo Young is incredibly brave for speaking up, and I respect that.", said Lee Jung Eun.

Park Bo Young then playfully commented, "Whenever she tries to stop me like that, I just keep the complaints to myself until she is not around.", making everyone laugh.
Park Bo Young

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
