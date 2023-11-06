[SBS Star] "The Good Things After Our Breakup Are that..." DAWN Mentions His Breakup with HyunA

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist DAWN shared what the positive sides of being single are.On November 2, DAWN guested on comedian Lee Yong-jin's YouTube show 'Kkaraoke'.When Lee Yong-jin saw DAWN, he warmly welcomed him to the studio and remarked on the change in him since the last time he had seen him."Not only has your tone of voice gone up, but you have also become much livelier. You were also a little shy in the past, but you don't seem like that as much."Then, he asked, "What is it like to promote by yourself? I mean, you've always had someone with you... I'm not sure if I'm the only one seeing this, but it seems like your unique characteristic―'weakness'―has kind of disappeared now as well."Laughing, DAWN agreed and jokingly said, "I see that too, actually. Ah, I still need my 'weakness' charm to make my potential fans fall for me under the spell of that, so it's a great shame."Lee Yong-jin then indirectly mentioned his breakup with another K-pop artist HyunA while asking him a question, "How are you doing anyway? I mean, you were a pair for so long, but now you're all alone. Is everything okay?"After a short pause, DAWN answered, "Well, there are definitely ups and downs to being single. At the moment, I feel like there are slightly more ups than downs."When asked why, he explained, "These days, I have lots of time to myself. I don't think there was ever a time in my life when I spent this much time alone. When I was young, I lived with my parents. And I had my girlfriend right by me at all times afterward. But it's really nice to have alone time because I get to think about lots of different stuff. I'm truly enjoying it."With an awkward smile, he resumed, "She may not like me mentioning our breakup like this, but I feel like she'll be okay about me talking about it to this point. Probably no more than this though...!"Back in August 2018, DAWN and HyunA revealed that they had been in a relationship for two years.Last December, however, they announced the end of their 6-year relationship.At the time, HyunA wrote on her Instagram, "DAWN and I chose to remain friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."(Credit= '이용진의 까라ㅇㅋ' YouTube, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)