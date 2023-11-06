뉴스
[SBS Star] "What If My Kid Sees It?" Lee Dong Gun Says Online Gossip about Him Made Him Give Up on Dating
Published 2023.11.06 14:34 View Count
Actor Lee Dong Gun said he gave up on finding a romantic partner because of the rumors surrounding his dating life.

On the November 5 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', new cast member Lee Dong Gun talked about how he had been dealing with being single again.

Lee Dong Gun talked to his mother about how much he loved watching his daughter Ro-ah, now seven, grow up.

"I'll miss this period a lot. When she becomes 10, friends will become more important to her. So, I thought I should take her out more before it happens. I'm thinking of moving into a place where I can make a pretty bedroom for her next year.", he said.

When his mother asked, "Are you seeing someone?", Lee Dong Gun went silent.
Lee Dong Gun
In an earlier meeting with the show's producers, Lee Dong Gun shared that he "completely gave up on dating" because of the rumors on the internet about his personal life.

"I know how the public sees me. They call me the biggest ladies' man in Korean show business. 'The true ladies' guy is Lee Dong Gun.', they say at the end of almost every YouTube video about a celebrity scandal. It made me very angry when I found out about those rumors. I couldn't understand why people are portraying me that way.", he said and added, "Knowing how people see me, I thought I should just give up on dating."
Lee Dong Gun
The actor then said that he was afraid that his daughter would find out about the rumors.

"Ro-ah will have her own phone in about a year later, and one day, she could look up my name on the internet.", Lee Dong Gun said, "I'm embarrassed and sorry that Ro-ah might find out about those rumors one day."

When asked if he would never make his relationship public again, Lee Dong Gun responded, "I hope not. I don't want to be in a relationship with anyone, whether we make it public or not."
Lee Dong Gun
Meanwhile, Lee Dong Gun and actress Cho Yoonhee got married in 2017.

The marriage ended in divorce in 2020, and Cho Yoonhee got custody of their only child, Ro-ah.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
