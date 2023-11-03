[SBS Star] "Why Should I Stop Playing Tennis?" Yubin Mentions 'Ex-Boyfriend' Tennis Player Kwon Soon-woo

On November 2, Yubin appeared on comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show and talked about recent events in her life.
Yubin said "no" when asked if she was married, saying that she is currently single but would like to get married in the future.
"I want to get married if I find someone who wants to marry me. I haven't met the right person yet, but yeah, I'm open to marriage.", she said and described her idealistic man, "I want someone I enjoy talking to. Also, since I like to exercise, I like a man who enjoys it as well."
"I take vitamins and other supplements when I wake up in the morning, and L-arginine before I exercise."
Then she told Tak Jae Hoon that she had stopped drinking to improve her performance on the field.
"I used to enjoy drinking while dining with friends, but now I don't do it anymore. Quitting it wasn't so bad.", she recalled.
However, Tak Jae Hoon sensed that soccer was not the main reason Yubin stopped drinking and started to press Yubin to find out the truth.
Yubin said, "I don't know if I should say this.", and hesitated for a while.
"Since he doesn't drink, I stopped drinking for solidarity and realized that it was good for me. After I stopped drinking, I felt better playing soccer."
Yubin tried to avoid the question at first but she soon realized she had no reason to do so.
"I really like playing tennis, and I intend to keep learning how to do it. At one point, I did think, 'Should I stop playing tennis?', but why should I? I don't have to stop doing something I like because of what happened in my love life.", she said, expressing her determination to continue playing tennis even though she recently broke up with the tennis player.
(Credit= 'iluvyub' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)
(SBS Star)