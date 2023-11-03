[SBS Star] "Why Should I Stop Playing Tennis?" Yubin Mentions 'Ex-Boyfriend' Tennis Player Kwon Soon-woo

이미지 확대하기

Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls mentioned her former boyfriend, professional tennis player Kwon Soon-woo, a month after they broke up.On November 2, Yubin appeared on comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show and talked about recent events in her life.Yubin said "no" when asked if she was married, saying that she is currently single but would like to get married in the future."I want to get married if I find someone who wants to marry me. I haven't met the right person yet, but yeah, I'm open to marriage.", she said and described her idealistic man, "I want someone I enjoy talking to. Also, since I like to exercise, I like a man who enjoys it as well."Yubin has been on SBS' television show 'Shooting Stars' as one of the players of a celebrity female soccer team; she talked about how much she likes the sport and the work she has been doing to get better at playing it."I take vitamins and other supplements when I wake up in the morning, and L-arginine before I exercise."Then she told Tak Jae Hoon that she had stopped drinking to improve her performance on the field."I used to enjoy drinking while dining with friends, but now I don't do it anymore. Quitting it wasn't so bad.", she recalled.However, Tak Jae Hoon sensed that soccer was not the main reason Yubin stopped drinking and started to press Yubin to find out the truth.Yubin said, "I don't know if I should say this.", and hesitated for a while.She finally said, "To be honest, it was because my ex-boyfriend was an athlete. Athletes don't drink.", she said, talking about Kwon Soon-woo."Since he doesn't drink, I stopped drinking for solidarity and realized that it was good for me. After I stopped drinking, I felt better playing soccer."Suddenly, Tak Jae Hoon asked, "Are you good at tennis? Oh, you must have stopped playing it, since you and him are over now."Yubin tried to avoid the question at first but she soon realized she had no reason to do so."I really like playing tennis, and I intend to keep learning how to do it. At one point, I did think, 'Should I stop playing tennis?', but why should I? I don't have to stop doing something I like because of what happened in my love life.", she said, expressing her determination to continue playing tennis even though she recently broke up with the tennis player.Meanwhile, Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo made their relationship public in May; however, they announced their break-up in early October.(Credit= 'iluvyub' Instagram, '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube)(SBS Star)