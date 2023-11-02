[SBS Star] "I've Always Been Pretty!" MIYEON Sweats When Her Elementary Graduation Photo Gets Revealed

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE was seen sweating as 'Running Man' production team showed everyone her elementary school graduation photo.On October 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', MIYEON and another girl group OH MY GIRL's member MIMI made a guest appearance.When introducing herself to the members of 'Running Man', MIYEON told them, "I'm a person with great self-love. There is probably no one who can beat me in this field."To her interesting introduction, Ji Suk-jin commented, "Well, you're very pretty.", then curiously asked, "Have you always been this beautiful or have you gradually gotten this beautiful?"MIYEON answered in an upbeat voice, "Thank you! I've always been pretty!"Ji Suk-jin responded, "Oh, in that case, you must've heard of the word 'pretty' a million times from a young age."MIYEON hesitantly stated, "To be honest with you... There was a period when I wasn't so pretty. It was around my elementary school graduation."As soon as she mentioned this time in her life when she believed she looked bad, the production team found her elementary school graduation photo online and showed it to everybody on site.MIYEON started sweating at an unexpected reveal and burst into awkward laughter.After seeing 'ugly' MIYEON, the members of 'Running Man' said, "You do look pretty here too. You should've worn a different type of glasses. These glasses make you look bad."Ji Suk-jin looked back and forth between elementary school student MIYEON and current MIYEON, then jokingly said, "Hmm... Your eyes have become suspiciously bigger!", making MIYEON sweat even more.MIYEON is really known for loving herself; previously in May, MIYEON actually made a remark about her beauty that made all K-pop fans laugh.At the time, the K-pop star said, "Before I debuted, I thought, 'If I make my debut, I'll probably take over the K-pop world with my beauty.' But after my debut, I was disappointed because I wasn't making that much of an impact on the industry as I had initially thought."But it looked like her positive attitude prevented her from getting into sad mode, she explained, "I was slightly disappointed, yes. But I was okay with it, as my group members told me that I was pretty."(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community, '문명특급 - MMTG YouTube)(SBS Star)