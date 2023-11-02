뉴스
[SBS Star] LISA's Weibo Account Gets Taken Down; It Is Because She Performed at Crazy Horse Paris?
Published 2023.11.02 16:13 View Count
LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Chinese social media Weibo suddenly got deleted following her performance at the Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse Paris. 

On November 1, LISA's verified Weibo account was no longer to be found on the platform. 

Instead of her page, there was a notice that said, "This account can no longer be viewed due to complaints of violations of laws, regulations, as well as relevant rules of the Weibo Community Management Rules." 

It is unclear what complaints have been filed, but Chinese internet companies often suspend or remove pages that violate China's many censorship rules or cause too much controversy.
LISA
The sudden disappearance of LISA's account is likely because of the controversy surrounding her 3-day performance at Crazy Horse Paris from September 28 to 30. 

On these three dates, LISA performed a total of five shows that included solo and group performances. 

Although Crazy Horse Paris is known for nudity, it is said that LISA did not strip down to nothing; she had a bikini on inside. 
LISA
The venue is certainly one of the best burlesque performance spots in Paris, but LISA's Crazy Horse Paris performances have sparked controversy in conservative parts of Asia. 

Particularly heated debates took place in China; Weibo users questioned LISA's decision to associate herself with Crazy Horse Paris and those who supported her shows. 

Some even claimed that her account should have been banned on Weibo sooner, because she was still getting too much attention on Weibo even after being part of Crazy Horse Paris. 
LISA
Meanwhile, the Weibo accounts of the other three BLACKPINK members―JENNIE, JISOO and ROSÉ―are still on the platform. 

(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram, Weibo) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
