뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Describes the Time When HYBE Was Drowning in Billion-Won Debt Before BTS' Debut
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Describes the Time When HYBE Was Drowning in Billion-Won Debt Before BTS' Debut

Published 2023.11.02 14:44 View Count
[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Describes the Time When HYBE Was Drowning in Billion-Won Debt Before BTS Debut
The head of K-pop boy group BTS' label Bang Si-hyuk shared how much his company HYBE Labels was financially struggling before BTS made their debut.

On November 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Bang Si-hyuk and JYP Entertainment's head producer J.Y. Park made a guest appearance. 

After a short talk with J.Y. Park, the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho turned to Bang Si-hyuk. 

As they were going over some facts about him, they wowed at the fact that Bang Si-hyuk currently has a net worth that Forbes (an American business magazine) estimates at 3.9 trillion won (approximately 2.9 billion dollars). 

Then, they went on to say, "BTS really helped your company get to where it is now, didn't they?" 
Bang Si-hyuk
Bang Si-hyuk answered, "Yeah, to be honest, I had no idea that BTS would become this big. Before BTS' debut, my company had over 10 billion won (approximately 7.4 million dollars) debt. We were pretty much drowning in debt back then." 

"We were seriously on the verge of closing down the business. But I managed to make BTS debut right before it went bankrupt. 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Part 1' received great love, and that was when I got the feeling that BTS would succeed. A little while after that, 'FIRE' literally went on 'fire'." 

"Following 'FIRE', I just let our faith take us to places where we had to be. Some say that I made all this happen for BTS, but that's totally an overstatement. It would be wrong for me to think and say that."; he said, demonstrating his humbleness. 
Bang Si-hyuk
After that, Bang Si-hyuk recalled renewing contract with BTS for the second time, "I was unbelievably happy. Honestly, I don't think I've been that happy in a long while." 

He explained why he was that happy, "I mean... There are tons of agencies that a globally-popular act like BTS can sign with. But they chose to stay with us instead. How amazing is that? It also proved that we did well as a management agency." 

He resumed, "When the members of BTS came to me and said, 'Hyung, we believe in you. Let's give it another try.' About two weeks after hearing their words, I was jumping around in joy. It had been over 20 years since I'd been in management. And those two weeks were the happiest weeks of my life after I entered this field." 
Bang Si-hyuk
BTS debuted under HYBE Labels (Big Hit Music) in June 2013; all seven members of BTS renewed their first contract with the agency in 2018, then another one about two months ago.  

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지