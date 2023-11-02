[SBS Star] "After It Broke, We…" YUJEONG·Lee Kyu-han's Romance Rumor Led to Their Relationship?

이미지 확대하기

YUJEONG of K-pop girl group BBGIRLS (formerly known as Brave Girls) shared how her relationship with actor Lee Kyu-han started.YUJEONG appeared on the November 1 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star' and talked about her relationship with Lee Kyu-han.She and Lee Kyu-han met for the first time on KBS' television show 'Rustically: Day-Trippers', which aired last February, and they recently made their relationship public.YUJEONG shyly called Lee Kyu-han and herself "we" when she recounted how their love story began."While we were shooting 'Rustically: Day-Trippers', he told me, 'I decided to join this show because of you, YUJEONG.', that he had a crush on me before we met. I'm not sure if it's true, though."YUJEONG said that her now-boyfriend seemed cold at first."But after seeing him several times, I realized he was different from what I thought. He was so nice to me.", she added.In July, YUJEONG and Lee Kyu-han sparked romance rumors, which they both quickly denied.After their second romance rumors surfaced in September, the two finally admitted they were dating.During the show, YUJEONG explained that they denied the first romance rumor because they were not yet a couple."We've only eaten out together a few times by that point. Our relationship wasn't clear, so it didn't feel right to say we were dating.", she said and added, "In my head, I was like, 'He needs to hurry up and ask me to be his girlfriend!'."YUJEONG continued, "Also, the first rumors came out a week before BBGIRLS' comeback. Lee Kyu-han told me we'd better deny it because it would be bad for our group's comeback if we admitted we were dating. Anyway, we were not in a relationship at the time."YUJEONG then confessed that the initial romance rumors made them a couple."We decided to give it a try since people thought we were dating anyway.", she said, "Lee Kyu-han asked me if I would start seeing him, and I said yes.", and smiled shyly.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, BLADE Entertainment, 'KBS WORLD TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)