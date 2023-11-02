[SBS Star] "After It Broke, We…" YUJEONG·Lee Kyu-han's Romance Rumor Led to Their Relationship?

YUJEONG appeared on the November 1 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star' and talked about her relationship with Lee Kyu-han.
She and Lee Kyu-han met for the first time on KBS' television show 'Rustically: Day-Trippers', which aired last February, and they recently made their relationship public.
YUJEONG shyly called Lee Kyu-han and herself "we" when she recounted how their love story began.
"While we were shooting 'Rustically: Day-Trippers', he told me, 'I decided to join this show because of you, YUJEONG.', that he had a crush on me before we met. I'm not sure if it's true, though."
"But after seeing him several times, I realized he was different from what I thought. He was so nice to me.", she added.
In July, YUJEONG and Lee Kyu-han sparked romance rumors, which they both quickly denied.
After their second romance rumors surfaced in September, the two finally admitted they were dating.
During the show, YUJEONG explained that they denied the first romance rumor because they were not yet a couple.
"We've only eaten out together a few times by that point. Our relationship wasn't clear, so it didn't feel right to say we were dating.", she said and added, "In my head, I was like, 'He needs to hurry up and ask me to be his girlfriend!'."
YUJEONG then confessed that the initial romance rumors made them a couple.
"We decided to give it a try since people thought we were dating anyway.", she said, "Lee Kyu-han asked me if I would start seeing him, and I said yes.", and smiled shyly.
