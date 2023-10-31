뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals His Forearm Lettering Tattoo with His Wife Son Tae Young's Name
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals His Forearm Lettering Tattoo with His Wife Son Tae Young's Name

Published 2023.10.31 14:40 View Count
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals His Forearm Lettering Tattoo with His Wife Son Tae Youngs Name
Actor Kwon Sang-woo showed unbudging love for his wife, actress Son Tae-young, and other family members.

On October 30, Son Tae-young uploaded a video titled 'The Shocking Balance Game that Almost Destroyed Kwon Sang-woo·Son Tae-young's Marriage' was uploaded on her YouTube channel.

In the video, the married couple played several rounds of a game called 'balance game', in which they had to choose the better option out of two in a given situation.

When the two were asked to choose between the partner who wants to celebrate every anniversary of their relationship and the partner who never does.

Son Tae-young chose the former one and said, "My husband is quite fond of celebrating those anniversaries."
Kwon Sang-woo
"That's why I wrote all of them down here.", Kwon Sang-woo said before showing the inside of his arm toward the camera to reveal a tattoo there.

On his arm, the names and birthdays of his mother, Son Tae-young, and their son and daughter were tattooed.
Kwon Sang-woo
Kwon Sang-woo then started to tell the stories behind his tattoo.

"Some people were curious about how this tattoo happened. When I was filming KBS' drama 'Queen of Mystery' (2017), a very famous tattoo artist was right next to our set. So, my manager and I went there and got tattoos.", he explained and said that his mother and his wife were not so happy about it.

Kwon Sang-woo turned to his wife and said, "I knew how much Son Tae-young dislikes tattoos. So, after getting it, I took a picture of it and sent it to her to see how she felt about it. 'You wrote it with a pen, it's obvious. You should probably get rid of it before you come home.', was her reply. I was like, 'Oh no. I'm so screwed.'."
Kwon Sang-woo
"So, for a few months, Son Tae-young chewed me out every time she saw the tattoo. But you know what? Our kids love it when they see it. I think they like that their daddy wrote their names and birthdays on his body."

To Son Tae-young, who was still unsure about his tattoo, Kwon Sang-woo jokingly said, "Someday, when I get old and have dementia, people will find me because of this tattoo."

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young tied the knot in 2008 and had two children, a son and a daughter.
 

(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지