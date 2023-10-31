[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Reveals His Forearm Lettering Tattoo with His Wife Son Tae Young's Name

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwon Sang-woo showed unbudging love for his wife, actress Son Tae-young, and other family members.On October 30, Son Tae-young uploaded a video titled 'The Shocking Balance Game that Almost Destroyed Kwon Sang-woo·Son Tae-young's Marriage' was uploaded on her YouTube channel.In the video, the married couple played several rounds of a game called 'balance game', in which they had to choose the better option out of two in a given situation.When the two were asked to choose between the partner who wants to celebrate every anniversary of their relationship and the partner who never does.Son Tae-young chose the former one and said, "My husband is quite fond of celebrating those anniversaries.""That's why I wrote all of them down here.", Kwon Sang-woo said before showing the inside of his arm toward the camera to reveal a tattoo there.On his arm, the names and birthdays of his mother, Son Tae-young, and their son and daughter were tattooed.Kwon Sang-woo then started to tell the stories behind his tattoo."Some people were curious about how this tattoo happened. When I was filming KBS' drama 'Queen of Mystery' (2017), a very famous tattoo artist was right next to our set. So, my manager and I went there and got tattoos.", he explained and said that his mother and his wife were not so happy about it.Kwon Sang-woo turned to his wife and said, "I knew how much Son Tae-young dislikes tattoos. So, after getting it, I took a picture of it and sent it to her to see how she felt about it. 'You wrote it with a pen, it's obvious. You should probably get rid of it before you come home.', was her reply. I was like, 'Oh no. I'm so screwed.'.""So, for a few months, Son Tae-young chewed me out every time she saw the tattoo. But you know what? Our kids love it when they see it. I think they like that their daddy wrote their names and birthdays on his body."To Son Tae-young, who was still unsure about his tattoo, Kwon Sang-woo jokingly said, "Someday, when I get old and have dementia, people will find me because of this tattoo."Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young tied the knot in 2008 and had two children, a son and a daughter.(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)