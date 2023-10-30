뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Shares that Her 6-Year Husband Ryu Su Young 'Fakes' His Love for Her on TV
Published 2023.10.30
Actress Park Ha Seon complained about her 6-year husband Ryu Su Young 'faking' his love for her on television. 

On October 29 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Park Ha Seon made a guest appearance. 

During the show, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeop said to Park Ha Seon, "Your husband actually joined our show not too long ago. You know that, right?" 

He continued, "The last time Su Young was on our show, he demonstrated so much love for you. He made himself look very romantic as well. But the production team told me that you weren't very happy with that 'super romantic guy' image that he's created on TV." 

Park Ha Seon nodded hard, then responded, "You're right. I'm not happy about that at all. He never says sweet stuff like that to me in person. I wish he would have said all the things he had said on the show directly to me." 
Park Ha Seon
Park Ha Seon
Although Park Ha Seon claimed that Ryu Su Young does not express his feelings to her as much as he does on television, she said that he did recently flutter her heart. 

She stated, "I've worked since I was like 19 years old. Because of that reason, I'm not really used to using money that isn't 100% mine. But just the other day, my husband gave me one of his credit cards, and was like, 'Use this card from now on.'" 

She added with a big smile on her face, "I'm not going to lie. My heart fluttered then. For the first time in ages, he looked so cool. He looked more handsome too." 

Her statement made another host Seo Jang Hoon chuckle and go, "So... Nothing else that he did made your heart flutter, but money did...? Wow. That is hilarious!" 
Park Ha Seon
Park Ha Seon and Ryu Su Young married each other in January 2017; they have one daughter who was born in August the same year. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
