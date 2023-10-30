[SBS Star] "It Was When We Were..." RAIN Says that He Got the Feeling that Kim Tae-hee Was the One

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer RAIN indirectly revealed why he married his wife actress Kim Tae-hee.On October 29, RAIN invited YouTuber Na Seon-wook over to a Korean barbecue restaurant for some food, drinks and talk.During their conversation, RAIN curiously asked Na Seon-wook, who has been busy producing his own YouTube videos as well as appearing on different television shows lately, what his goal was.Na Seon-wook answered, "I've been doing YouTube for a long time, so I was worried when I was first asked to join a television show. But thankfully, I've been getting a lot of calls to join other television shows these days."He shyly continued, "That made me want to become an influential figure in the entertainment industry. I've actually dreamed of winning Daesang (the grand prize) at an entertainment awards ceremony when I was little."RAIN nodded and told him his own story of going from a dancer to a singer, "Many people used to look down on me when I was young. I went to hundreds of auditions, but nobody wanted me. So, for a while, I had no choice but to go on stage as a dancer, not as a singer."He resumed, "Then I got lucky one day. Someone had asked me to do something for this guy, and that guy was J.Y. Park. A new chapter of my life started from there."After discussing their past and future for some time, RAIN moved on to the subject of marriage; RAIN asked Na Seon-wook when he wished to get married.Sounding desperate, Na Seon-wook told RAIN that he really wants to get married, "I really would like to get married. I mean every word of that; I'll be happy to get married at any time. But I just don't know what the feeling of 'she's the one' is. It would be nice if I knew what that exact feeling was. I never got that."To this, RAIN indirectly spoke about getting that feeling when he was dating Kim Tae-hee, "That feeling will come to you when you meet the right person. You'll feel like, 'She's definitely the one for me.'"He went on, "You may get it only after a few dates, but you may get it once you actually embark on a romantic journey with her. But if she's the one, I can guarantee that you'll get that feeling one day."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee have been married for almost seven years now since January 2017.They have two daughters; RAIN previously explained that they look much like Kim Tae-hee.(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)