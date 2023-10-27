[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Gets Overjoyed with Husband Ki Sung-yueng & Daughter's Support for Her Play

On October 26, Han Hye-jin posted a picture of her family on her Instagram.
In the photo, the couple kissed their daughter on both cheeks.
Han Hye-jin captioned, "Zion brightened my day by coming to see my play! I wasn't sure if she would enjoy it. But she said she liked it so much that she wanted to come see it again, and that she had to hold her tears at one point. She then told me I was awesome and that she loved watching her mommy perform. What a touching moment."
"On the way back, Zion said, 'It was so much fun! I'm going to come back and see it again.'. My family always supports me, and I love them."
"This is incredibly touching. I've heard you've spent a lot of time on this, and I was so pleasantly surprised. Thanks to you, I was able to get through today's performance. All the cast and crew loved the coffee and the cups of fruit. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.", Han Hye-jin wrote on her Instagram beside pictures of herself beaming in front of the coffee van.
Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married eight-year-younger Ki Sung-yueng in July 2013, and the couple welcomed their daughter in September 2015.
Han Hye-jin has been playing the role of 'Sachi' in 'Our Little Sister', a play that premiered on October 8.
