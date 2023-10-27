[SBS Star] Han Hye-jin Gets Overjoyed with Husband Ki Sung-yueng & Daughter's Support for Her Play

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Hye-jin was overjoyed to see her daughter Zion and her husband Ki Sung-yueng, a professional soccer player, come to see her perform.On October 26, Han Hye-jin posted a picture of her family on her Instagram.In the photo, the couple kissed their daughter on both cheeks.Han Hye-jin captioned, "Zion brightened my day by coming to see my play! I wasn't sure if she would enjoy it. But she said she liked it so much that she wanted to come see it again, and that she had to hold her tears at one point. She then told me I was awesome and that she loved watching her mommy perform. What a touching moment.""On the way back, Zion said, 'It was so much fun! I'm going to come back and see it again.'. My family always supports me, and I love them."On the same day, Han Hye-jin thanked the supporters of FC Seoul, a professional football club that Ki Sung-yueng plays for; they had sent a coffee van to the theater where she performs to celebrate her birthday, which is on October 27."This is incredibly touching. I've heard you've spent a lot of time on this, and I was so pleasantly surprised. Thanks to you, I was able to get through today's performance. All the cast and crew loved the coffee and the cups of fruit. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.", Han Hye-jin wrote on her Instagram beside pictures of herself beaming in front of the coffee van.She continued, "I'll treasure all 166 pages of messages and heartfelt notes. I will do my best until the end of this play. Thank you, and I love you. Like you, I'll be FC Seoul's forever fan.", and added, "Ki Sung-yueng came to the theater today with Zion to watch the play. He, too, was moved."Meanwhile, Han Hye-jin married eight-year-younger Ki Sung-yueng in July 2013, and the couple welcomed their daughter in September 2015.Han Hye-jin has been playing the role of 'Sachi' in 'Our Little Sister', a play that premiered on October 8.(Credit= 'underhiswings2016' Instagram)(SBS Star)