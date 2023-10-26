뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HOSHI Avoided Getting in the Same Elevator as NewJeans at HYBE Building on Purpose?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] HOSHI Avoided Getting in the Same Elevator as NewJeans at HYBE Building on Purpose?

Published 2023.10.26 14:08 View Count
[SBS Star] HOSHI Avoided Getting in the Same Elevator as NewJeans at HYBE Building on Purpose?
HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN mentioned the time when he purposely did not get in the same elevator as girl group NewJeans at their label headquarters. 

On October 24, HOSHI guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'. 

During their conversation, HOSHI excitedly told Jang Do-yeon all the good things about being under the label HYBE. 

He especially emphasized how good the food was there; he said, "I ordered some ramyeon (instant noodles) at the cafeteria, and it had abalone and octopus in it. Seeing that, I was like, 'I've got to renew my contract with this company.'"  
HOSHI
When asked if there was anything bad about HYBE, HOSHI immediately said, "Oh, the elevator! There's only one artist-only elevator in the whole building. I find that quite inconvenient since I have to wait for ages if there's another artist using that elevator." 

The SEVENTEEN member gave some details afterward, "When we get to the headquarters, our van goes straight to the artist-only parking lot. That's on the third basement level, and the artist lounge is on the 17th floor. If I take the artist-only elevator from the parking lot, it goes straight to the floors that only artists can use, like recording studios, dance studios and so on. It doesn't stop at any other floors." 

"One day, I happened to get to the basement parking lot around the same time as NewJeans. I was in a hurry because I had another event to attend soon, but they had gotten in the artist-only elevator before I did. It looked like it was going to be too packed if I were to get in with them, so I just decided to take it when it comes back down." 

"The members of NewJeans were so kind though. They were all like, 'Hop in. Hop in!' But I told them, 'It's okay, you guys go ahead first.' To be honest, I felt too shy as well.", he added.  
HOSHI
To this, Jang Do-yeon jokingly commented, "You should have just slid yourself in while dancing to 'Hype Boy'." 

HOSHI laughed, then stated, "Yeah, I should have done that. But yeah. Anyway, so I think it would be nice if we had more artist-only elevators. Two would be nice." 
 

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'newjeans_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지