[SBS Star] HOSHI Avoided Getting in the Same Elevator as NewJeans at HYBE Building on Purpose?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN mentioned the time when he purposely did not get in the same elevator as girl group NewJeans at their label headquarters.On October 24, HOSHI guested on entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.During their conversation, HOSHI excitedly told Jang Do-yeon all the good things about being under the label HYBE.He especially emphasized how good the food was there; he said, "I ordered some ramyeon (instant noodles) at the cafeteria, and it had abalone and octopus in it. Seeing that, I was like, 'I've got to renew my contract with this company.'"When asked if there was anything bad about HYBE, HOSHI immediately said, "Oh, the elevator! There's only one artist-only elevator in the whole building. I find that quite inconvenient since I have to wait for ages if there's another artist using that elevator."The SEVENTEEN member gave some details afterward, "When we get to the headquarters, our van goes straight to the artist-only parking lot. That's on the third basement level, and the artist lounge is on the 17th floor. If I take the artist-only elevator from the parking lot, it goes straight to the floors that only artists can use, like recording studios, dance studios and so on. It doesn't stop at any other floors.""One day, I happened to get to the basement parking lot around the same time as NewJeans. I was in a hurry because I had another event to attend soon, but they had gotten in the artist-only elevator before I did. It looked like it was going to be too packed if I were to get in with them, so I just decided to take it when it comes back down.""The members of NewJeans were so kind though. They were all like, 'Hop in. Hop in!' But I told them, 'It's okay, you guys go ahead first.' To be honest, I felt too shy as well.", he added.To this, Jang Do-yeon jokingly commented, "You should have just slid yourself in while dancing to 'Hype Boy'."HOSHI laughed, then stated, "Yeah, I should have done that. But yeah. Anyway, so I think it would be nice if we had more artist-only elevators. Two would be nice."(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'newjeans_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)