뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung's Fans Are Asking Him to Shave Off His Beard Immediately
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Zo In Sung's Fans Are Asking Him to Shave Off His Beard Immediately

Published 2023.10.26 11:44 View Count
[SBS Star] Zo In Sungs Fans Are Asking Him to Shave Off His Beard Immediately
Actor Zo In Sung's new look is receiving negative responses from fans. 

On October 25, Zo In Sung attended an annual awards ceremony 'Beautiful Artists Awards' (literal translation). 

He came to the awards ceremony with a black suit that highlighted his unreal body ratio, and surprisingly, a beard. 
Zo In Sung
At the ceremony, Zo In Sung received 'Good People Artist Award', which is an award given to one celebrity each year for their good deeds. 

Despite his hectic schedule, Zo In Sung always found time to help those in need; he gave financial support to pediatric patients with rare diseases at Asan Medical Center for the last 12 years, sponsored the construction of schools in impoverished areas of Tanzania, Africa and more. 

During his acceptance speech, Zo In Sung said, "I'm not sure if I deserve this award. I was simply lucky enough to become an actor and received so much love from many people around the world. As a result, I was able to earn more than some others. One day, one close wise elderly person told me, 'It's easy to get drunk on money, so why don't you just get rid of that poison? If you do, I'm sure good things will surely come to you.'"  

He continued, "So, I started donating with a selfish mind. I believe that the poison has returned to me as medicine now. I'll keep donating. Thank you." 
Zo In Sung
It was a touching moment indeed, and fans watching the awards ceremony at home gave him a big round of applause for everything he had done to make the world better. 

They could not stop commenting on how he looked with a beard though, because it was in fact the actor's first time growing that much beard since his debut. 

And a lot of them seemed unhappy with the way he looked; they said that he did not look good with a beard at all. 

Following the ceremony, when Zo In Sung updated his Instagram with photos from the event, fans rushed to the post and left comments, telling him how 'bad' he looked with his beard and asking him to shave it off. 

Their comments included, "Thank you for doing all that, oppa. But please shave off your beard! Like... Right now!", "Why...? Why did you decide to grow your beard? It's not for you. It really is not. Please get rid of it!", "No, no, no. Your beard makes you look like an ajussi who doesn't take care of himself. It doesn't suit you!" and so on. 
Zo In Sung
(Credit= 'Now제주TV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지