[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Production Team Reveals Future Plans for the Show Without Jeon So Min

'Running Man' production team shared plans for the show following actress Jeon So Min's scheduled departure.Two days ago, Jeon So Min's management agency announced that the actress was going to step down from 'Running Man' to recharge herself.They explained that Jeon So Min, who has been a member of the show for over six years, is scheduled to take part in her last shooting on October 30.It was said the decision was made after a long discussion between Jeon So Min, the rest of the members, and production team.Then on October 25, media outlet Ilgan Sports exclusively reported the production team's plans for the show's future.According to the report, they are not planning to find another 'Running Man' member to replace Jeon So Min right away; they are planning on just going with the current six members for now.For the time being, they will bring in different guests to fill her spot depending on the types of shoots.Their decision is to gauge audience responses and interactions between guests and existing members before considering who to have on the lineup permanently.One production crew member told the news outlet, "It's not like we don't want another member after Jeon So Min. Her spot is most likely to be filled. However, we need time. We would like to take careful steps in selecting our new member since Jeon So Min played such an important role in our show."With Jeon So Min leaving, 'Running Man' faces another significant change.Some fans are worried about another big change, but a lot of them are more looking forward to seeing how this story will unfold.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)