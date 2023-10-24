[SBS Star] "Am I Some Sort of Trash?" Kwon Sang-woo Complains About His Daughter Wiping Lips After Kiss

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwon Sang-woo jokingly complained about his daughter wiping her lips after kissing him.On October 23, Kwon Sang-woo's wife Son Tae-young updated her YouTube channel with a hilarious video of Kwon Sang-woo.The video showed Kwon Sang-woo giving his daughter Ri-ho a ride on an 'airplane' made with his legs.When he asked Ri-ho how many times she wanted to go on his leg plane, she excitedly told him, "10 times!"And as a price, Kwon Sang-woo asked her for 10 kisses on his cheek.Instead of willing to give her father kisses without hesitation, she hesitantly went, "I already gave you one earlier."To this, Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Well, that was that, and this is this.", then he turned his face away from her.Ri-ho started her 10-kiss race on his cheek, but she was seen wiping her lips each time she kissed him.Seeing her do that, Kwon Sang-woo chuckled and commented, "Am I some sort of trash or something?"During the 10th time, Kwon Sang-woo unexpectedly turned his face toward her, making their lips meet; once again, Ri-ho was quick to wiped her lips.It seemed like giving him 10 kisses was no more than just a task for her to complete to get what she wanted, because as soon as she finished kissing him 10 times, a smiled appeared on her face, and she suddenly jumped about.Looking thrilled, Ri-ho got ready to go on the 'airplane' and said, "Let me go on the plane now!"Kwon Sang-woo sighed, but gave her the best plane ride; while he did so, Son Tae-young laughed hard next to him, filming this funny father-daughter moment.Kwon Sang-woo married Son Tae-young in September 2008; they have two children―a son named Rook-hee who was born in February 2009, and Ri-ho, born in January 2015.(Credit= 'Mrs. 뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, Marie Claire Korea)(SBS Star)