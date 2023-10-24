[SBS Star] "Am I Some Sort of Trash?" Kwon Sang-woo Complains About His Daughter Wiping Lips After Kiss

On October 23, Kwon Sang-woo's wife Son Tae-young updated her YouTube channel with a hilarious video of Kwon Sang-woo.
The video showed Kwon Sang-woo giving his daughter Ri-ho a ride on an 'airplane' made with his legs.
When he asked Ri-ho how many times she wanted to go on his leg plane, she excitedly told him, "10 times!"
And as a price, Kwon Sang-woo asked her for 10 kisses on his cheek.
Instead of willing to give her father kisses without hesitation, she hesitantly went, "I already gave you one earlier."
Ri-ho started her 10-kiss race on his cheek, but she was seen wiping her lips each time she kissed him.
Seeing her do that, Kwon Sang-woo chuckled and commented, "Am I some sort of trash or something?"
During the 10th time, Kwon Sang-woo unexpectedly turned his face toward her, making their lips meet; once again, Ri-ho was quick to wiped her lips.
Looking thrilled, Ri-ho got ready to go on the 'airplane' and said, "Let me go on the plane now!"
Kwon Sang-woo sighed, but gave her the best plane ride; while he did so, Son Tae-young laughed hard next to him, filming this funny father-daughter moment.
Kwon Sang-woo married Son Tae-young in September 2008; they have two children―a son named Rook-hee who was born in February 2009, and Ri-ho, born in January 2015.
(Credit= 'Mrs. 뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, Marie Claire Korea)
(SBS Star)