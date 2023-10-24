뉴스
[SBS Star] "Am I Some Sort of Trash?" Kwon Sang-woo Complains About His Daughter Wiping Lips After Kiss
Actor Kwon Sang-woo jokingly complained about his daughter wiping her lips after kissing him.

On October 23, Kwon Sang-woo's wife Son Tae-young updated her YouTube channel with a hilarious video of Kwon Sang-woo. 

The video showed Kwon Sang-woo giving his daughter Ri-ho a ride on an 'airplane' made with his legs. 

When he asked Ri-ho how many times she wanted to go on his leg plane, she excitedly told him, "10 times!"

And as a price, Kwon Sang-woo asked her for 10 kisses on his cheek. 

Instead of willing to give her father kisses without hesitation, she hesitantly went, "I already gave you one earlier." 
To this, Kwon Sang-woo responded, "Well, that was that, and this is this.", then he turned his face away from her. 

Ri-ho started her 10-kiss race on his cheek, but she was seen wiping her lips each time she kissed him. 

Seeing her do that, Kwon Sang-woo chuckled and commented, "Am I some sort of trash or something?" 

During the 10th time, Kwon Sang-woo unexpectedly turned his face toward her, making their lips meet; once again, Ri-ho was quick to wiped her lips.
It seemed like giving him 10 kisses was no more than just a task for her to complete to get what she wanted, because as soon as she finished kissing him 10 times, a smiled appeared on her face, and she suddenly jumped about. 

Looking thrilled, Ri-ho got ready to go on the 'airplane' and said, "Let me go on the plane now!" 

Kwon Sang-woo sighed, but gave her the best plane ride; while he did so, Son Tae-young laughed hard next to him, filming this funny father-daughter moment. 
 

Kwon Sang-woo married Son Tae-young in September 2008; they have two children―a son named Rook-hee who was born in February 2009, and Ri-ho, born in January 2015. 

(Credit= 'Mrs. 뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, Marie Claire Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
