[SBS Star] "There're Almost No Windows in His House" Won Bin's Highly-Protected Private Life Gains Attention
Published 2023.10.23 18:02 Updated 2023.10.23 18:04 View Count
It has been discovered that actor Won Bin is keeping his private life intensely-protected. 

Recently, some internet users have focused on Won Bin and Lee Na-young's home as well as their lives outside of work. 

After getting married in 2015, Won Bin and Lee Na-young lived in the countryside for a while. 

Then in 2019, they moved back to the capital city of Korea; to Samseong-dong, in particular. 

The house they moved to was built and owned by Won Bin, and it is a massive mansion, three floors above ground. 
What caught the eye of everyone was the fact that their house was tall enough to call it a 'castle', and how it amazingly protected their privacy. 

The entrance to the house is difficult to find at a glance because it is made of narrow iron bars attached to the far corner of the house, and the windows of the house are narrow and only a few in number as well. 

Even most of these small number of windows are covered with wooden boards from the outside; so, there is no way anyone could look inside. 

Residents living near the home of Won Bin and Lee Na-young have actually claimed that they rarely see them in person; Won Bin is said to be reluctant to go out of his home.

The SUV that Won Bin owns and rides is also heavily tinted on the windows, so the inside is not visible at all. 

All this seems to show that Won Bin pays special attention to protect his privacy.
Since Won Bin's last work was the 2010 film 'The Man from Nowhere', which was 13 years ago, some are saying that not only Won Bin is adhering to excessive mysticism, but he is also taking his privacy protection too extreme. 

According to his management agency though, Won Bin still wants to be part of the industry. 

When Won Bin had stopped working for about 10 years, rumors of his retirement arose. 

At that time, his agency came forward and quickly denied them. 
(Credit= Online Community, Naver Map, CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
