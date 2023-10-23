뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm Always Wishing for Her Happiness" Lee Dong Gun Tears Up While Talking to His Daughter
[SBS Star] "I'm Always Wishing for Her Happiness" Lee Dong Gun Tears Up While Talking to His Daughter

Published 2023.10.23
[SBS Star] "Im Always Wishing for Her Happiness" Lee Dong Gun Tears Up While Talking to His Daughter
Actor Lee Dong Gun got teary while speaking to his daughter on the phone. 

On October 22, SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy' released a trailer for their upcoming episode featuring a new cast member―Lee Dong Gun.

It particularly showed a little bit of Lee Dong Gun's life as a father living away from his daughter. 

During his talk with the production team, Lee Dong Gun stated, "It's been over three years since I got divorced. Until recently, I lived in the house that we lived together, as a family of three. After they moved out, everything felt too empty there. I didn't want to go home." 

He continued, "That made me want to move to a new house where the entire space met my needs. The house I live in now is my new home." 
Lee Dong Gun
At his new home, Lee Dong Gun was seen enjoying a TV show, drinking a cocktail he made for himself. 

Later, Lee Dong Gun was also spotted calling his 7-year-old daughter Ro-ah. 

As soon as Lee Dong Gun heard Ro-ah's voice, his eyes turned watery. 

He told Ro-ah, "I miss you lots. What about you, Ro-ah?", and she responded, "Umm... I miss you as much as an 15th floor apartment building!" 
Lee Dong Gun
Then, Lee Dong Gun asked her a question, "Why don't you write me a letter anymore?"

Ro-ah's answer, "Oh, a letter? I will write to you!", made him tear up and smile at the same time. 

To the production team, the actor said, "Ever since we separated, I've been seeing Ro-ah every Sunday. As her father, I want to give her every support as I can to make her happy. I wish to see her grow up with a happy smile on her face." 
 

Back in May 2017, Lee Dong Gun and actress Cho Yoonhee announced that they were expecting a baby. 

The couple got married soon after that, their baby―Ro-ah―was born in December that year they got married. 

Unfortunately though, their marriage did not last long; they divorced each other in May 2020. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
