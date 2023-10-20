뉴스
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Marries Japanese-American Actress Ru Kumagai; They Recently Had Their Wedding
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Marries Japanese-American Actress Ru Kumagai; They Recently Had Their Wedding

Published 2023.10.20
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Marries Japanese-American Actress Ru Kumagai; They Recently Had Their Wedding
Korean-American actor Daniel Henney has found the love of his life―Japanese-American actress Ru Kumagai. 

On October 20, news outlet SPOTV News released a report on Daniel Henney. 

According to their report, Daniel Henney's wedding ceremony recently took place in the United States. 

The wedding was held privately, with only close friends and families invited. 
Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai
His wife is Ru Kumagai, who is known for her works in '9-9-1' (2018), 'Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television' (2019), 'Good Trouble' (2021), and more. 

Born in 1993, she is 30 years old, 13 years younger than Daniel Henney who is 43 years old. 

Their relationship initially started out as colleagues, but they eventually fell in love with each other, SPOTV noted. 
Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai
In 2018, there were actually rumors going around saying that Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai were together after a bunch of 'lovestagram' posts were found on their Instagram. 

Back then, Daniel Henney's management agency denied the rumors, saying, "The two are no more than colleagues." 

It is unsure whether they were really just collegues at the time, but it certainly does seem as if their relationship goes a long way back; their love and trust were built over a considerable length of time. 
Daniel Henney and Ru Kumagai
Daniel Henney kicked off his career in the industry as a model and took his first television role in Korea in 2005; his first drama 'My Lovely Sam Soon' shot him to fame in an instant.

Since then, he has been part of a number of successful movies and dramas in Korea as well as the United States, including 'My Father' (2007), 'The Last Stand' (2013), 'Big Hero 6' (2015), 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' (2016), 'Missing' (2023) and more. 

(Credit= 'danielhenney' 'rukumagai' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
