[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Marries Japanese-American Actress Ru Kumagai; They Recently Had Their Wedding

On October 20, news outlet SPOTV News released a report on Daniel Henney.
According to their report, Daniel Henney's wedding ceremony recently took place in the United States.
The wedding was held privately, with only close friends and families invited.
Born in 1993, she is 30 years old, 13 years younger than Daniel Henney who is 43 years old.
Their relationship initially started out as colleagues, but they eventually fell in love with each other, SPOTV noted.
Back then, Daniel Henney's management agency denied the rumors, saying, "The two are no more than colleagues."
It is unsure whether they were really just collegues at the time, but it certainly does seem as if their relationship goes a long way back; their love and trust were built over a considerable length of time.
Since then, he has been part of a number of successful movies and dramas in Korea as well as the United States, including 'My Father' (2007), 'The Last Stand' (2013), 'Big Hero 6' (2015), 'Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders' (2016), 'Missing' (2023) and more.
(Credit= 'danielhenney' 'rukumagai' Instagram)
(SBS Star)