[SBS Star] Oh Jung Se Involved in a Tragic Road Accident with One Man Dead

At around 6:58 PM KST on October 18, a van carrying Oh Jung Se and his manager collided with a tractor on a two-lane road in Buri-myeon, Geumsan-gun―Chungcheongnam-do's countryside.
The collision resulted in minor injuries to both Oh Jung Se and his manager, but the elderly couple on the tractor faced tragic consequences.
The man in his 60s unfortunately passed away, and his wife suffered severe injuries; she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.
It was reported that the driver of the van was Oh Jung Se's manager, and he told the police that the tractor unexpectedly appeared on the road.
So far, the police have ruled out drunk driving and speeding as the causes of the accident; they are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.
They continued, "But above all, we would like to express our condolences to the bereaved family and apologize to the public for alarming them with such bad news."
Currently, he is filming Netflix's series 'Mr. Plankton' (working title).
