[SBS Star] Oh Jung Se Involved in a Tragic Road Accident with One Man Dead

Actor Oh Jung Se was involved in a tragic road accident.At around 6:58 PM KST on October 18, a van carrying Oh Jung Se and his manager collided with a tractor on a two-lane road in Buri-myeon, Geumsan-gun―Chungcheongnam-do's countryside.The collision resulted in minor injuries to both Oh Jung Se and his manager, but the elderly couple on the tractor faced tragic consequences.The man in his 60s unfortunately passed away, and his wife suffered severe injuries; she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.It was reported that the driver of the van was Oh Jung Se's manager, and he told the police that the tractor unexpectedly appeared on the road.So far, the police have ruled out drunk driving and speeding as the causes of the accident; they are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.Following the accident, Oh Jung Se's management agency Prain TPC told the media, "We are hesitant to discuss the accident in detail since it was an accident that claimed the life of one man and no comprehensive findings have been made public yet."They continued, "But above all, we would like to express our condolences to the bereaved family and apologize to the public for alarming them with such bad news."After his debut in 1997, Oh Jung Se appeared in a number of successful dramas and films, including 'When the Camellia Blooms', 'Stove League', 'The Good Detective', 'Sweet Home', 'The Unjust', 'Tazza-The Hidden Card' and more.Currently, he is filming Netflix's series 'Mr. Plankton' (working title).(Credit= Prain TPC)(SBS Star)